Two-start pitchers: Garrett Crochet leads the dazzling options for the week of August 11

Hello and welcome to the 19th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

Once again, we’ll get no two-start week from the Dodgers this week as they’re continuing to roll with a six-man starting rotation and they only play six games on the week. Even with one start though, most of their options are worth using on a weekly basis.

Taijuan Walker is technically lined up for two starts for the Phillies next week (@ Reds, @ Nationals), but Aaron Nola is nearing his return from the injured list and could slot into the Phillies’ rotation for that second start against the Nationals on Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on this situation through the weekend.

We aren’t sure yet what the Cubs are going to do for the upcoming week. They moved Shota Imanaga up to Sunday and have an off-day on Monday. It sounds like Ben Brown could make another start (or bulk relief appearance on Tuesday – in which case he would get the two-start week (@ Braves, vs. Pirates). It’s also possible they skip that spot entirely, keeping Cade Horton on regular rest and giving him the two-start week. Either way, fantasy managers should have interest. We’ll monitor this one through the weekend and let you know if anything changes.

The expectation is that Shinnosuke Ogasawara will make two starts for the Nationals next week (@ Royals, vs. Phillies), though it has yet to be confirmed. Even if he does though, there isn’t much to like here from a fantasy perspective. Even in 15-team leagues, there are better options. We’ll update this situation if we get more clarity in the coming days.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of August 11.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of August 8, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox, LHP (@ Astros, vs. Marlins)

The Red Sox’ ace has been a dominant force on the mound this season, going 13-4 with a minuscule 2.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP while recording a league-leading 183 strikeouts over 148 1/3 innings of work. The first matchup against the Astros in Houston isn’t a cake walk and the Marlins have been playing very good baseball of late, but there’s zero reason that any fantasy manager should ever consider benching Crochet, especially in a two-start week. He’s one of the top overall options on the board.

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, @ Blue Jays)

Eovaldi has been an absolute monster for fantasy purposes this season, registering a scintillating 1.38 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and a 111/20 K/BB ratio over 111 innings while picking up 10 victories. He’s going to lead many fantasy managers to titles this season with his epic production. Look for that to continue this week with matchups at home against the Diamondbacks and against the Jays in Toronto. He should be an automatic start in 100 percent of all leagues at this point.

George Kirby, Mariners, RHP (@ Orioles, @ Mets)

After struggling a bit to find consistency in his return from the injured list, Kirby has now settled back into being that upper-echelon fantasy contributor that we have all come to know and love over the years. He holds a 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and an 83/20 K/BB ratio over 78 frames on the season and those ratios are only going to get better from there. That’ll start this week with road starts against the Orioles and Mets. Expect strong ratios, around 12 strikeouts and for Kirby to notch his eighth victory of the season. Enjoy the production.

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics, LHP (vs. Rays, vs. Angels)

As the season has gone on and Springs has shaken off the rust, he has looked more and more like the reliable fantasy asset that managers came to expect when he was with the Rays. He now sports a solid 3.89 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 107/40 K/BB ratio across 132 innings on the season while notching 10 victories. He has allowed four runs total over his last three starts and rolls into quality matchups against the Rays and Angels at home this week. Springs should be started with confidence in all leagues this coming week.

Jack Flaherty, Tigers, RHP (@ White Sox, @ Twins)

Flaherty had looked like he had turned things around with a pair of very strong starts before getting hit hard in a loss against the Twins his last time out. The strikeouts have been there in bunches this season, with 147 punchouts over 120 1/3 innings. On paper the matchups look terrific this week, though there has been no rhyme or reason to the starts in which Flaherty has struggled this season. Fantasy managers have to keep the faith and make sure to roll with him for this strong two-start week.

Ryan Pepiot, Rays, RHP (@ Athletics, @ Giants)

Pepiot is quietly turning in another very strong season in the Rays’ rotation. Through his first 24 starts he holds a strong 3.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 134/47 K/BB ratio across 136 innings while notching seven victories. There’s a good chance he picks up his eighth this week with a battle against the A’s to kick things off before finishing the week with a showdown against the Giants in San Francisco. He should be an every-week starter in most formats already, so he’s definitely someone that should be started for this two-start week.

Decent Plays

Chris Paddack, Tigers, RHP (@ White Sox, @ Twins)

Poor outing against the Twins his last time out non-withstanding, Paddack sees a major bump to his fantasy value pitching for one of the strongest teams in the American League. He has actually done a nice job overall this season, with a couple of complete disasters bringing down his overall line. Matchups on the road against the White Sox and the aforementioned Twins are unlikely to sink you this week while Paddack has a terrific shot at picking up a victory or two with plenty of strikeouts. He makes for a nice play in all league sizes this week.

José Berríos, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Cubs, vs. Rangers)

While not delivering elite production, Berríos has been as solid as ever for the Jays and for fantasy managers this season – registering a 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 116/45 K/BB ratio over 126 2/3 innings of work through his 24 starts. The matchups aren’t the best this week, but both of them will be at home and with the way that the Blue Jays have been playing he’s a threat to earn a victory every time that he takes the hill. There’s no reason that fantasy managers should be trying to sit him for this two-start week, make sure he’s active.

Logan Allen, Guardians, LHP (vs. Marlins, vs. Braves)

Allen has performed about as expected this season, providing a decent ERA, an elevated WHIP and a below-average strikeout rate while picking up the occasional victory. This makes him a viable streaming option in two-start weeks when the matchups are in his favor. That looks to be the case this week as he draws two starts at home against the Marlins and Braves. It wouldn’t be shocking at all to see Allen notch a victory this week and punch out eight batters over his two starts. He makes for an attractive streaming option in leagues where he’s available.

Bailey Falter, Royals, LHP (vs. Nationals, vs. White Sox)

It had looked as though Ryan Bergert would draw the two-start week for the Royals, but they decided to flip he and Falter in their rotation so now Bergert will pitch on Sunday instead, leaving the two-start week to Falter. He was crushed his in Royals’ debut this past week, but that’s no reason to shy away from him this time around. The matchups couldn’t be much better – getting to take on the bottom-feeding Nationals and White Sox, both at home. Falter has done a nice job overall this season and actually makes for a very strong streaming option. I’d be actively looking to acquire him in any leagues where he may still be available.

Jose Soriano, Angels, RHP (vs. Dodgers, @ Athletics)

Soriano has been a bit of an enigma this season, alternating brilliant performances with clunkers with little indication on when those blowups are coming. He had surrendered six runs total over 25 innings over four consecutive starts heading into last week’s matchup against the Rays and then gave up seven runs in a brutal loss there. The matchups are tough this week, having to battle the Dodgers at home before taking on the A’s at Sutter Health Park, and Soriano is likely to hurt your WHIP even if he does manage to limit the run scoring. He’s fine if you’re looking for strikeouts and are trying to score a victory, just understand that he could inflict further ratio damage.

Zebby Matthews, Twins, RHP (@ Yankees, vs. Tigers)

Matthews hasn’t quite lived up to the hype through his first eight starts this season, but he has shown flashes of brilliance. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in two of his last three starts, though he has also been shelled for five runs each in two of his last four outings. The matchups aren’t ideal – having to battle the Yankees in New York before taking on the Tigers in Minneapolis, though he just tamed the Tigers in a strong performance his last time out. If you feel like gambling, at least there’s talent here. Just understand that one of these starts could go the wrong way quickly, leaving your ratios exposed.

Will Warren, Yankees, RHP (vs. Twins, @ Cardinals)

While his overall numbers on the season have been inconsistent, Warren has been dialed in over his last three starts – allowing just three runs over 16 2/3 innings while striking out 16 batters. He also gets the benefit of a pair of favorable matchups, taking on the struggling Twins and Cardinals. He’s in a terrific spot to secure a victory this week and it would be surprising if he didn’t eclipse double digit strikeouts over his two starts. Fire him up in all formats.

At Your Own Risk

Dean Kremer, Orioles, RHP (vs. Mariners, @ Astros)

Once again, Kremer always seems to be the type of player that is available in most leagues to stream for his two-start week if you’re daring enough to try it. The matchups aren’t great, having to battle the hard-hitting Mariners at home before finishing the week with a matchup against the Astros in Houston. My worry is that he’s coming in off of a tough stretch, allowing 12 runs over 17 innings in his last three starts. He should be able to approach double digit strikeouts over the week, but he’ll probably be an underdog to earn a victory in both starts and his ratios could land anywhere between helpful and very damaging. This one all depends on your risk tolerance.

Jonathan Cannon, White Sox, RHP (vs. Tigers, @ Royals)

To say that Cannon’s 2025 season has been a struggled would be a major understatement. The 25-year-old hurler holds a disappointing 4-9 record with a horrendous 5.34 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a 76/35 K/BB ratio over 96 innings. The White Sox’ offense isn’t going to provide much support, so wins are going to be hard to come by and without the strikeouts, where’s the appeal for fantasy purposes? If you absolutely need volume and don’t care about your ratios in deeper leagues, you could try it. I just fail to see any upside in this one.

Jason Alexander, Astros, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Orioles)

Has Jason Aleander pitched well this season? No, he holds a 5.97 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and a 26/15 K/BB ratio across 31 2/3 innings of work. Is there any reason to expect that he’ll pitch well this week? Maybe. He had a decent start against the Nationals two weeks ago and then was brilliant his last time out in a victory over the Marlins in Miami where he struck out six batters over six shutout innings. The matchups are decent enough and they’re both at home, which could give some viability to deeper league managers scouring the bottom of the barrel for streaming options. I may consider rolling the dice here.

Pierson Ohl, Twins, RHP (@ Yankees, vs. Tigers)

Ohl has been knocked around to the tune of a 9.35 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and a 9/2 K/BB ratio over 8 2/3 innings in his first three appearances (two starts) with the Twins. Now they’re asking him to potentially take on the Yankees in New York before battling a Tigers’ team that hit him hard during his last start. I can’t find any legitimate reason that fantasy managers would want to look here this week. He’s an easy avoid for me.

National League

Strong Plays

Freddy Peralta, Brewers, RHP (vs. Pirates, @ Reds)

Peralta has been an absolute stud atop the Brewers’ rotation this season, going 13-5 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 141/49 K/BB ratio over 130 2/3 innings through his first 24 starts. He’s a threat to earn a victory every time he takes the hill and a matchup against the Pirates to start the week looks ripe for the picking. He should be locked into fantasy lineups each and every week and has established himself as one of the upper-echelon options in the fantasy game.

Logan Webb, Giants, RHP (vs. Padres, vs. Rays)

Webb continues to give the Giants a tremendous one-two punch with Robbie Ray at the top of their rotation. The 28-year-old hurler has gone 10-8 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 165/34 K/BB ratio across 147 1/3 innings through his first 24 starts. He now gets the added benefit of a two-start week with both matchups coming at home, though the showdown against the Padres is tougher than we’re usually looking for. He has earned the right to be an every week starter in all formats, so fantasy managers are surely using him for this juicy two-step.

Andrew Abbott, Reds, LHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Braves)

The 26-year-old southpaw has been exceptional through his first 20 starts on the season, compiling a 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 99/35 K/BB ratio across his 115 1/3 innings of work. He should be a fixture in fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchups, and this coming two-start week is no exception. The Phillies are a tough draw, but Abbott pitching from the left side at least somewhat neutralizes the power threats of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Continue rolling with him and enjoy the added volume of the extra start this week.

Ranger Suarez, Phillies, LHP (@ Reds, @ Nationals)

When healthy this season, Suarez has continued to deliver strong fantasy production across the board. There’s no reason to expect that to change during this upcoming two-start week. Pitching against the Reds in Cincinnatti isn’t an ideal draw, but the matchup is evened out by a strong draw against the Nationals to finish out the week. Suarez should be able to earn a victory in one of those starts while delivering plenty of strikeouts and quality ratios. He should be used in all leagues.

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks, RHP (@ Rangers, @ Rockies)

Nelson has been a stabilizing force in the Diamondbacks’ rotation this season and has delivered quality production for fantasy managers – posting a 3.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and an 89/30 K/BB ratio through his first 101 1/3 innings. Expect the strong results to continue this week with a pair of road starts. We aren’t shying away from the matchup at Coors Field, as he’ll be a favorite to win in that game. Nelson represents a strong option and should be started in all leagues for the upcoming week.

Spencer Strider, Braves, RHP (@ Mets, @ Guardians)

Sure, it seems like Strider has been a massive disappointment this season – especially relative to his massive expectations – but he still holds a respectable 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 98/33 K/BB ratio over 82 1/3 innings and had been on a roll before getting knocked around by the Brewers his last time out. The matchups aren’t perfect this week, but there’s no way that fantasy managers should be sitting the prized right-hander for a two-start week. Even when he has struggled, the strikeouts have been there this season and will continue to be this week. He should be started in all leagues.

Clay Holmes, Mets, RHP (vs. Braves, vs. Mariners)

We’re getting to the point of the season where the Mets – and fantasy managers – should start to worry about Holmes’ workload during his full-time transition back to the starting rotation as he has already logged 122 1/3 innings over his first 23 starts after pitching just 63 innings last season. The Mets have been careful to curtail his innings when possible, so don’t expect him to work deeper than five innings in either of these starts. That being said, the production has still been there and especially in a two-start week he should be able to come through once again. He’s an easy start in all leagues for me.

Decent Plays

Anthony DeSclafani, Diamondbacks, RHP (@ Rangers, @ Rockies)

The 35-year-old right-hander has pitched well during his time with the Diamondbacks, posting a 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 28/9 K/BB ratio across 30 frames over 10 appearances (three starts). He went 4 1/3 innings and threw 71 pitches his last time out so he should be able to work at least five innings against the Rangers and should be in a strong position to score a victory against the Rockies over the weekend. He can probably be scooped up on waivers for little to no cost and makes for a decent streaming option for his two-start week.

Janson Junk, Marlins, RHP (@ Guardians, @ Red Sox)

Junk has quietly done a very nice job for the Marlins this season, going 6-2 with a 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 50/8 K/BB ratio over 70 1/3 innings in 14 appearances (nine starts). His ratios have taken a bit of a hit over the past three weeks – though he had to run through the gauntlet of the Brewers, Yankees and Astros during that stretch. Fantasy managers should keep the faith and roll with him for what looks to be a much softer two-start week this time around. I’d be comfortable using him in both 15 and 12-team formats.

Yu Darvish, Padres, RHP (vs. Giants, @ Dodgers)

The Padres are hopeful that they can get Darvish back on track before the postseason begins, but it has been a major struggle for him through his first six starts this season. We did see glimpses of greatness two starts ago though as he shut out the Mets for seven innings while striking out seven batters. He also defeated the Diamondbacks his last time out. I’d like to trust the track record and what we have seen recently, but that matchup against the Dodgers in Los Angeles to finish the week is terrifying. I’d probably roll with him in 15-teamers and try to find a better option if I could in 12’s.

At Your Own Risk

Andrew Heaney, Pirates, LHP (@ Brewers, @ Cubs)

Heaney has really started to see his season crumble since mid-June, registering a 7.85 ERA over 36 2/3 innings in his last nine starts. Yikes. He has given up seven or more earned runs three times during that stretch and has made it through five innings just twice. Now he gets to take on two of the top offenses in the National League, both on the road in hitter’s parks. Good luck. I wouldn’t go anywhere near this two-start week and any fantasy manager that does is simply clinging to the strong numbers that he posted through the first couple of months of the season. That Andrew Heaney is gone.

Kyle Freeland, Rockies, LHP (@ Cardinals, vs. Diamondbacks)

Never Rockies. Don’t do it. It’s not worth it. Freeland hasn’t shown us anything to think that he can keep your ratios in line over a two-start week, even with one of those starts coming on the road against the Cardinals. You’re asking for trouble if you decide to play with fire here. You have been warned.

Anthony Molina, Rockies, RHP (@ Cardinals, vs. Diamondbacks)

If we’re not even considering Kyle Freeland, then Anthony Molina should be considered among the worst overall options on the week. He’s not even guaranteed to start here, and if he does make that first start he isn’t assured of getting a second one. Just say no.

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Rockies, vs. Yankees)

Every time Mikolas has a good start or two, some unassuming fantasy manager takes a shot on using him and it winds up in disaster. Overall he holds a 5.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 76/24 K/BB ratio over 111 innings through his first 22 starts. If you think that he can dance through the rain drops against the Yankees to finish the week, there’s some appeal to that single start at home against the Rockies. It’s certainly not one for the risk-averse manager though.

Mitchell Parker Nationals, LHP (@ Royals, vs. Phillies)

Parker has sprinkled in some good starts over the course of the season, but it’s been mostly bad to terrible outings. Overall he holds an uninspiring 5.43 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and an 81/46 K/BB ratio over 122 2/3 innings of work. It’s not like he’s even delivering strong strikeout totals, which could have been a reason for those with poor ratios to consider streaming him. I’d simply stay away.