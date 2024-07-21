The Open prize money: What champion Xander Schauffele and field earned

Xander Schauffele won The Open Championship, his second major of the season, and with it, $3.1 million.

Schauffele, who also captured the PGA Championship in May, has now made over $15.8 million in official Tour earnings and trails only Scottie Scheffler on the money list. After his tie for seventh, Scheffler has increased his season record to more than $28 million.

Here’s how the $17.5 million purse was paid out to those who made the cut in Troon, Scotland.