The Open prize money: What champion Xander Schauffele and field earned
Published July 21, 2024 02:38 PM
Schauffele finishes decisive Rd. 4 65 at The Open
Xander Schauffele pars the 72nd hole to finish his 6-under Round 4 of The Open Championship, which gave him his second major championship of his career and the season.
Xander Schauffele won The Open Championship, his second major of the season, and with it, $3.1 million.
Schauffele, who also captured the PGA Championship in May, has now made over $15.8 million in official Tour earnings and trails only Scottie Scheffler on the money list. After his tie for seventh, Scheffler has increased his season record to more than $28 million.
Here’s how the $17.5 million purse was paid out to those who made the cut in Troon, Scotland.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|$3,100,000
|T2
|Justin Rose
|$1,443,500
|T2
|Billy Horschel
|$1,443,500
|4
|Thriston Lawrence
|$876,000
|5
|Russell Henley
|$705,000
|6
|Shane Lowry
|$611,000
|T7
|Jon Rahm
|$451,834
|T7
|Sungjae Im
|$451,834
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler
|$451,834
|T10
|Adam Scott
|$317,534
|T10
|Matthew Jordan
|$317,534
|T10
|Daniel Brown
|$317,534
|T13
|Jason Day
|$248,667
|T13
|Alex Noren
|$248,667
|T13
|Byeong Hun An
|$248,667
|T16
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$202,700
|T16
|John Catlin
|$202,700
|T16
|Collin Morikawa
|$202,700
|T19
|Dean Burmester
|$176,367
|T19
|Shubhankar Sharma
|$176,367
|T19
|Daniel Hillier
|$176,367
|T22
|Ewen Ferguson
|$151,067
|T22
|Sepp Straka
|$151,067
|T22
|Padraig Harrington
|$151,067
|T25
|Ryan Fox
|$124,617
|T25
|Corey Conners
|$124,617
|T25
|Jordan Spieth
|$124,617
|T25
|Joe Dean
|$124,617
|T25
|Patrick Cantlay
|$124,617
|T25
|Laurie Canter
|$124,617
|T31
|Guido Migliozzi
|$90,220
|T31
|Cameron Young
|$90,220
|T31
|Eric Cole
|$90,220
|T31
|Brendon Todd
|$90,220
|T31
|Matteo Manassero
|$90,220
|T31
|Minkyu Kim
|$90,220
|T31
|Chris Kirk
|$90,220
|T31
|Dustin Johnson
|$90,220
|T31
|Justin Thomas
|$90,220
|T31
|Sam Burns
|$90,220
|T41
|Kurt Kitayama
|$70,050
|T41
|Matt Wallace
|$70,050
|T43
|Jorge Campillo
|$57,200
|T43
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$57,200
|T43
|Brooks Koepka
|$57,200
|T43
|Max Homa
|$57,200
|T43
|Si Woo Kim
|$57,200
|T43
|Emiliano Grillo
|$57,200
|T43
|Calum Scott (a)
|—
|T50
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$45,238
|T50
|Matthieu Pavon
|$45,238
|T50
|Richard Mansell
|$45,238
|T50
|Robert MacIntyre
|$45,238
|T50
|Harris English
|$45,238
|T50
|Adrian Meronk
|$45,238
|T50
|Gary Woodland
|$45,238
|T50
|Sean Crocker
|$45,238
|T58
|Abraham Ancer
|$42,150
|T58
|Joaquín Niemann
|$42,150
|T60
|Tommy Morrison (a)
|—
|T60
|Jeunghun Wang
|$32,100
|T60
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|$32,100
|T60
|Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
|—
|T60
|Phil Mickelson
|$32,100
|T60
|Brian Harman
|$32,100
|T66
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$40,280
|T66
|Tom McKibbin
|$40,280
|T66
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|$40,280
|T66
|Davis Thompson
|$40,280
|T66
|Austin Eckroat
|$40,280
|71
|Rickie Fowler
|$39,400
|T72
|Young-han Song
|$38,925
|T72
|Marcel Siem
|$38,925
|T72
|Tom Hoge
|$38,925
|T75
|Darren Clarke
|$38,525
|T75
|Aaron Rai
|$38,525
|T75
|Alex Cejka
|$38,525
|78
|Luis Masaveu (a)
|—
|79
|Andy Ogletree
|$38,275
|80
|Darren Fichardt
|$38,150