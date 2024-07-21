 Skip navigation
The Open prize money: What champion Xander Schauffele and field earned

  
Published July 21, 2024 02:38 PM
Schauffele finishes decisive Rd. 4 65 at The Open
July 21, 2024 01:30 PM
Xander Schauffele pars the 72nd hole to finish his 6-under Round 4 of The Open Championship, which gave him his second major championship of his career and the season.

Xander Schauffele won The Open Championship, his second major of the season, and with it, $3.1 million.

Schauffele, who also captured the PGA Championship in May, has now made over $15.8 million in official Tour earnings and trails only Scottie Scheffler on the money list. After his tie for seventh, Scheffler has increased his season record to more than $28 million.

Here’s how the $17.5 million purse was paid out to those who made the cut in Troon, Scotland.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Xander Schauffele$3,100,000
T2Justin Rose$1,443,500
T2Billy Horschel$1,443,500
4Thriston Lawrence$876,000
5Russell Henley$705,000
6Shane Lowry$611,000
T7Jon Rahm$451,834
T7Sungjae Im$451,834
T7Scottie Scheffler$451,834
T10Adam Scott$317,534
T10Matthew Jordan$317,534
T10Daniel Brown$317,534
T13Jason Day$248,667
T13Alex Noren$248,667
T13Byeong Hun An$248,667
T16Mackenzie Hughes$202,700
T16John Catlin$202,700
T16Collin Morikawa$202,700
T19Dean Burmester$176,367
T19Shubhankar Sharma$176,367
T19Daniel Hillier$176,367
T22Ewen Ferguson$151,067
T22Sepp Straka$151,067
T22Padraig Harrington$151,067
T25Ryan Fox$124,617
T25Corey Conners$124,617
T25Jordan Spieth$124,617
T25Joe Dean$124,617
T25Patrick Cantlay$124,617
T25Laurie Canter$124,617
T31Guido Migliozzi$90,220
T31Cameron Young$90,220
T31Eric Cole$90,220
T31Brendon Todd$90,220
T31Matteo Manassero$90,220
T31Minkyu Kim$90,220
T31Chris Kirk$90,220
T31Dustin Johnson$90,220
T31Justin Thomas$90,220
T31Sam Burns$90,220
T41Kurt Kitayama$70,050
T41Matt Wallace$70,050
T43Jorge Campillo$57,200
T43Thorbjorn Olesen$57,200
T43Brooks Koepka$57,200
T43Max Homa$57,200
T43Si Woo Kim$57,200
T43Emiliano Grillo$57,200
T43Calum Scott (a)
T50Matt Fitzpatrick$45,238
T50Matthieu Pavon$45,238
T50Richard Mansell$45,238
T50Robert MacIntyre$45,238
T50Harris English$45,238
T50Adrian Meronk$45,238
T50Gary Woodland$45,238
T50Sean Crocker$45,238
T58Abraham Ancer$42,150
T58Joaquín Niemann$42,150
T60Tommy Morrison (a)
T60Jeunghun Wang$32,100
T60Rasmus Hojgaard$32,100
T60Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
T60Phil Mickelson$32,100
T60Brian Harman$32,100
T66Hideki Matsuyama$40,280
T66Tom McKibbin$40,280
T66Nicolai Hojgaard$40,280
T66Davis Thompson$40,280
T66Austin Eckroat$40,280
71Rickie Fowler$39,400
T72Young-han Song$38,925
T72Marcel Siem$38,925
T72Tom Hoge$38,925
T75Darren Clarke$38,525
T75Aaron Rai$38,525
T75Alex Cejka$38,525
78Luis Masaveu (a)
79Andy Ogletree$38,275
80Darren Fichardt$38,150