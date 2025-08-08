 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp
DJ Moore fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season

Top Clips

scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp
DJ Moore fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season

Top Clips

scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the 'perennial best bet'

August 8, 2025 01:41 PM
Dave Dameshek explains why the Pittsburgh Steelers o8.5 wins is the "perennial best bet" while offering thoughts on a pair of Detroit Lions props on The Dan Le Batard Show.

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_hillcaptain_250729.jpg
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
dlbmessi729.jpg
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_dls_bestmomentsofmlballstar_250717.jpg
01:38
Best moments from 2025 MLB All-Star Week
nbc_dls_hunterhenrydiscussion_250717.jpg
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
03:22
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
07:45
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_dlb_miamimarlinsdiscussion_250709.jpg
05:27
Marlins’ road winning streak is a ‘fun surprise’

Latest Clips

scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
02:13
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
02:59
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
nbc_bte_brownspanthers_250808.jpg
01:51
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dps_drewbrees_250808.jpg
16:43
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
02:00
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
04:34
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_dps_smellingsalts_250808.jpg
03:20
The Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
02:14
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
08:56
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
09:23
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’
nbc_pft_camheyward_250808.jpg
05:20
Likelihood of Heyward getting a pay bump
nbc_cyc_theroute2025_250808.jpg
14:29
The Route 2025
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250808.jpg
04:24
Williams responds to criticism from viral video
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250808.jpg
05:56
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
rashawn_slater.jpg
10:42
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
nbc_pft_seahawksraiders_250808.jpg
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
nbc_pft_espnnfl_250808.jpg
12:57
Florio: ESPN-NFL deal is a ‘conflict of interest’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250808.jpg
05:15
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250808.jpg
04:11
Richardson injures finger in preseason opener
oly_gamia_uschampoionships_asherhong_250807.jpg
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
oly_gamia_uschampionships_brodymalone_250807.jpg
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
oly_gamia_uschampionships_frederickrichard_250807.jpg
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis