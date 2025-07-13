Former hockey star Joe Pavelski beats Stephen Curry and Co. to win American Century Championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Former NHL player Joe Pavelski won the American Century Championship on Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe, closing with an eagle to beat former pitcher John Smoltz by nine points in a wire-to-wire victory in the celebrity event.

Pavelski had a 29-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system to finish with 73. He was second last year behind former tennis player Mardy Fish.

“I don’t know what to say, actually,” said Pavelski, who turned 41 on Friday. “But just an amazing week. This place is incredible. It means the world to me.”

Pavelski earned $150,000 from the $750,000 purse.

Smoltz had a 28-point round.

“I was trying to put heat on anybody, the top three,” Smoltz said. “I was just trying to climb as many people as I could.”

Country star Jake Owen was third at 62 after a 21-point day.

Taylor Twellman, the former soccer player who shared the second-round lead with Pavelski, was fourth at 61. He had 17 points in the final round.

NBA star Stephen Curry, the 2023 winner, was fifth at 58 after a 23-point round.

Charles Barkley was 69th in the 90-player field at minus-17 points.