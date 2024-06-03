Memorial Tournament: Full field at Muirfield Village
The PGA Tour is contesting its seventh of eight signature events this week as it heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament.
The event will begin Thursday at Muirfield Village with all eligible players competing.
These players got into the field via the Tour’s Aon Next 10 standings, based off the season’s FedExCup points list:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Shane Lowry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Justin Thomas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Thomas Detry
- Will Zalatoris
- Akshay Bhatia
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Taylor Pendrith
These players qualified via the Aon Swing 5, based on points earned from the three most recent regular Tour events, the RBC Canadian Open, Charles Schwab Challenge and Myrtle Beach Classic:
- Robert MacIntyre
- Davis Riley
- Ben Griffin
- Chris Gotterup
- Victor Perez
Meanwhile, Alex Noren, Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar received sponsor invites. The NCAA’s Jack Nicklaus Award winner, revealed Monday, will also get a spot in the field.
Here’s the full list of participants:
Field for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 3, 2024
Note: the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as the men’s Division I Player of the Year will earn an unrestricted sponsor exemption (to be announced Monday). pic.twitter.com/6CKC82NDQp