French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
Alex de Minaur upsets Daniil Medvedev at French Open
Aaron Judge.jpg
June MLB Team Power Rankings: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto power Yankees to the top
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka powers into the French Open quarterfinals with win over Navarro

nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Memorial Tournament: Full field at Muirfield Village

  
Published June 3, 2024 11:28 AM

The PGA Tour is contesting its seventh of eight signature events this week as it heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament.

The event will begin Thursday at Muirfield Village with all eligible players competing.

These players got into the field via the Tour’s Aon Next 10 standings, based off the season’s FedExCup points list:

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Shane Lowry
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Justin Thomas
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Thomas Detry
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Taylor Pendrith

These players qualified via the Aon Swing 5, based on points earned from the three most recent regular Tour events, the RBC Canadian Open, Charles Schwab Challenge and Myrtle Beach Classic:

  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Davis Riley
  • Ben Griffin
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Victor Perez

Meanwhile, Alex Noren, Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar received sponsor invites. The NCAA’s Jack Nicklaus Award winner, revealed Monday, will also get a spot in the field.

Here’s the full list of participants: