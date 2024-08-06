Near FedExCup bubble, Jordan Spieth says wrist issue has to get ‘fixed’ this offseason

Jordan Spieth said he will have to “do something” this offseason about the left-wrist injury that has bothered him for more than a year.

Talking to reporters Tuesday at the Wyndham Championship, Spieth said his wrist doesn’t affect him while playing but “subconsciously” it may be impacting his game. It’s gotten to the point now, he said, that he’s looking at medical options this fall.

“It’s been a frustrating year, because it’s maybe been my best driving year ever, and then the clubs that I make the most impact into the ground with – which normally are my bread and butter – have been pretty off,” Spieth said. “It’s not hurting, but subconsciously, it’s hard not to look at the numbers and think this isn’t a coincidence.

“I’ve been in contact with a lot of doctors, getting it scanned again and trying to figure out what the next move is. Probably going to have to do something about it this offseason.”

To his point, statistically, Spieth is ranked 14th on Tour in strokes gained: off the tee – his best performance in more than a decade, since his first few years on Tour. But he is losing strokes to the field with his approach play, and he’s well outside the top 100 in Tour in proximity to the hole with his wedges.

Spieth has now gone 12 consecutive starts without a top-10 finish, as his world ranking has tumbled to No. 39 and, at this late stage of the season, is far from secure from playing in the lucrative signature events next season (by virtue of a top-50 finish in the FedExCup) at No. 62 in the standings.

Though his wrist issue would provide a convenient excuse, Spieth said he doesn’t experience any discomfort while playing. It mostly flares up off the course, he said, “where my tendon will pop out, sublux or dislocate out of the groove, and then I’ve got to get it back in or else I wouldn’t be able to grip a club.” It’s that part, he said, that he’s “in very much pain until I get it back.”

Spieth has been dealing with this issue since May 2023.

“It’s a very weird scenario and one that’s been a little frustrating,” he said, “because I would have liked to have known this is the answer and just have to figure it out. … When I’m hitting balls, I’m not thinking about it, I’m not worried about it. But I just don’t know, subconsciously, it’s too tough to measure if it is or it’s not making a difference. I have no pain excuses, or there’s no reason to play if you feel like you’re going to play through pain or not be at your best.”

It remains to be seen how much more golf Spieth will play this year. A late add to the Wyndham field, he needs to stay among the top 70 after this week to qualify for the playoff opener, then have a solid week there just to crack the top 50 for the BMW Championship. Spieth is also No. 25 in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings. He has been a part of the last three American cup teams, including posting a 5-0 record at the last Presidents Cup in 2022.

“I’m going to pretend nothing’s happening, fully trust it given that I’ll be able to get it fixed,” Spieth said. “I know there’s a lot of golfers that have had similar situations and come back better than ever. I like to think, hopefully, I have 10 to 15 years of prime and some of my best golf left, so I’ll be optimistic about the process.

“But I’m not quite sure exactly what I’ll do and where I’ll do it, but unfortunately, something kind of has to get done. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. Just trying to take my time making sure things are done right at the right time.”