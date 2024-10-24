Only one player to earn league spot through LIV’s Promotions Event

Only one player will be able to earn a full-time spot in the LIV Golf League in 2025 through its upcoming Promotions Event.

LIV will reduce the number of players who earn spots in the qualifier from three to one, allowing the franchise captains to put more of a stamp on their respective teams through free-agent selection.

“LIV Golf Promotions delivers another pathway for up-and-coming players and top competitors across the globe to experience a life-changing season with LIV,” said CEO Greg Norman, “and we’re eager to see who steps up this year in Riyadh.”

None of the three players who earned those qualifying spots for this past season – Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma – finished better than 45th in the individual standings and will not return in 2025.

The 54-hole Promotions Event, scheduled for Dec. 12-14 in Saudi Arabia, will see the top 20 players advance to the final 36 holes. The winner of that $1.5 million event, in addition to the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit champion (John Catlin currently leads), will be fully exempt on LIV for next year.

The top-10 finishers in the Promotions Event will also be exempt into a 10-event Asian Tour series.

Jon Rahm won the 2024 LIV individual title while Cam Smith’s Ripper GC squad won the overall team championship.