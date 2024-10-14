 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_uscpennst_241012.jpg
Penn State heads to Wisconsin for Week 9 showdown on NBC, Peacock
Graham Mertz
Florida QB Graham Mertz’s season and his college career are over because of a knee injury
ARA American Rally Association Brandon Semenuk car driven by Lia Block cropped.jpg
Lia Block survives high-speed crash in Lake Superior Performance Rally
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets
nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_241014.jpg
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
berry_saquon.jpg
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pelican Golf Club will be ready to host LPGA’s Annika event after Hurricane Milton flooding

  
Published October 14, 2024 01:07 PM

Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on the southwest side of the state, endured “extreme flooding” due to Hurricane Milton, but will be ready to host the LPGA’s best in November, according to a statement from club.

“Pelican Golf Club sustained heavy rain and winds with extreme flooding last week. We are happy to report the club facilities handled the hurricane conditions exceptionally. Our team, led by Director of Grounds Chris Corr, are hard at work with cleanup efforts and have made tremendous progress,” the statement from Justin Sheehan, director of golf/COO, Pelican Golf Club, read.

“Our thoughts are with the town of Belleair, the greater Tampa Bay region and everyone throughout the state of Florida and the Southeast that have been impacted by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Thank you to our First Responders and all of those who have worked tirelessly in recovery efforts.”

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is scheduled for Nov. 14-17 and is the tour’s penultimate event of the season. It recently revealed that WNBA star Caitlin Clark will compete in the pro-am.