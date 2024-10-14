Pelican Golf Club will be ready to host LPGA’s Annika event after Hurricane Milton flooding

Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on the southwest side of the state, endured “extreme flooding” due to Hurricane Milton, but will be ready to host the LPGA’s best in November, according to a statement from club.

“Pelican Golf Club sustained heavy rain and winds with extreme flooding last week. We are happy to report the club facilities handled the hurricane conditions exceptionally. Our team, led by Director of Grounds Chris Corr, are hard at work with cleanup efforts and have made tremendous progress,” the statement from Justin Sheehan, director of golf/COO, Pelican Golf Club, read.

“Our thoughts are with the town of Belleair, the greater Tampa Bay region and everyone throughout the state of Florida and the Southeast that have been impacted by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Thank you to our First Responders and all of those who have worked tirelessly in recovery efforts.”

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is scheduled for Nov. 14-17 and is the tour’s penultimate event of the season. It recently revealed that WNBA star Caitlin Clark will compete in the pro-am.