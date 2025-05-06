PGA Championship field: Who will be teeing it up at Quail Hollow

The PGA of America unveiled on Tuesday morning the field for next week’s 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and defending PGA champion Xander Schauffele are among those scheduled to compete in the year’s second major championship.

Surprisingly, No. 125 Rickie Fowler received an invite; there are 13 pros ranked ahead of Fowler in the Official World Golf Ranking who are not in field, which is traditionally filled with players ranked inside and just outside the top 100 in OWGR. The PGA criteria also states that the PGA “reserves the right to invite additional players to complete the field.”

Sixteen current LIV players will tee it up at Quail Hollow: Richard Bland, Dean Burmester, John Catlin, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Tom McKibbin, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith.

Lucas Herbert, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz and Marc Leishman all were not invited to compete, though all currently sit top 10 in LIV’s individual standings.

Victor Perez, at No. 109 in the OWGR, is the highest-ranked player not in the field. No. 110 Patrick Fishburn is first alternate, and with Billy Horschel announcing he’s about to have right hip surgery, Fishburn will surely be bumped into the field.

There are two spots that will either go to winners of the Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic, or if those winners are already in, the PGA will pull from the alternate list, where Fishburn is followed by Rico Hoey, Michael Thorbjornsen, Perez and Alex Smalley, in that order.

Here is the full field list (currently at 154 players):

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman

Richard Bland

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra

Andre Chi

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Bobby Gates

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Nic Ishee

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Tom Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kartrude

Martin Kaymer

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Lenahan

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Dylan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

John Somers

Bob Sowards

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Rupe Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Sami Valimaki

Eric Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Timothy Wiseman

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris