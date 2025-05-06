PGA Championship field: Who will be teeing it up at Quail Hollow
The PGA of America unveiled on Tuesday morning the field for next week’s 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and defending PGA champion Xander Schauffele are among those scheduled to compete in the year’s second major championship.
Surprisingly, No. 125 Rickie Fowler received an invite; there are 13 pros ranked ahead of Fowler in the Official World Golf Ranking who are not in field, which is traditionally filled with players ranked inside and just outside the top 100 in OWGR. The PGA criteria also states that the PGA “reserves the right to invite additional players to complete the field.”
Sixteen current LIV players will tee it up at Quail Hollow: Richard Bland, Dean Burmester, John Catlin, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Tom McKibbin, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith.
Lucas Herbert, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz and Marc Leishman all were not invited to compete, though all currently sit top 10 in LIV’s individual standings.
Victor Perez, at No. 109 in the OWGR, is the highest-ranked player not in the field. No. 110 Patrick Fishburn is first alternate, and with Billy Horschel announcing he’s about to have right hip surgery, Fishburn will surely be bumped into the field.
There are two spots that will either go to winners of the Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic, or if those winners are already in, the PGA will pull from the alternate list, where Fishburn is followed by Rico Hoey, Michael Thorbjornsen, Perez and Alex Smalley, in that order.
Here is the full field list (currently at 154 players):
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Daniel Berger
Brian Bergstol
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Brandon Bingaman
Richard Bland
Michael Block
Keegan Bradley
Jacob Bridgeman
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
John Catlin
Bud Cauley
Eugenio Chacarra
Andre Chi
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Tyler Collet
Corey Conners
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jesse Droemer
Jason Dufner
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Sergio Garcia
Bobby Gates
Ryan Gerard
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Larkin Gross
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Brian Harman
Pádraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Justin Hicks
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Nic Ishee
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Tom Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Michael Kartrude
Martin Kaymer
John Keefer
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Greg Koch
Brooks Koepka
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Ryan Lenahan
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Maverick McNealy
Shaun Micheel
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Dylan Newman
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Niklas Norgaard
Shaun Norris
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
John Parry
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Marco Penge
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Elvis Smylie
John Somers
Bob Sowards
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Eric Steger
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Rupe Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Sami Valimaki
Eric Van Rooyen
Daniel Van Tonder
Jhonattan Vegas
Karl Vilips
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Timothy Wiseman
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris