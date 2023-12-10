PGA Tour advances negotiations with private equity; still in talks with PIF

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour advances negotiations with private equity; still in talks with PIF

  
Published December 10, 2023 06:01 PM

The PGA Tour has narrowed its negotiations to an investment group led by Fenway Sports Group as the circuit moves closer to a for-profit entity.

The Tour policy board sent a memo to the membership Sunday afternoon outlining a plan to “further negotiate with Strategic Sports Group (SSG), a consortium of U.S.-based professional sports team investors led by Fenway Sports Group.”

Included in the list of a dozen investors with SSG was Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and co-founder of The Home Depot, and John Henry, the principal owner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox.

The Tour had narrowed the list of potential private equity partners to three – Fenway Sports Group; Acorn Growth Cos.; and Liberty Media Corp., the owner of F1 – and following a policy board meeting Saturday, Fenway Sports emerged as the winner.

“We also anticipate advancing our negotiations with [Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund] in the weeks to come,” the memo read. “Further, the DP World Tour will continue to be an important part of the process as we build toward PGA Tour Enterprises [the name given to the for-profit entity that will include the Tour, European circuit and LIV Golf].”

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is scheduled to meet with the governor of PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, next week. The framework agreement the circuit signed with PIF in June calls for a Dec. 31 deadline for the negotiations and the commissioner said earlier this month that is a “firm target.”

The Tour was rocked last week by news that Jon Rahm, the world’s third-ranked player and reigning Masters champion, had joined LIV Golf. Many viewed the move as a leverage play by PIF and according to various sources, the negotiations heated up following Rahm’s move to the Saudi-backed league.

“We are very confident in an eventual, positive outcome for all players and the PGA Tour as a whole,” the memo to Tour players read.

Strategic Sports Group, per the PGA Tour:

  • Marc Attanasio
  • Arthur Blank
  • Gerry Cardinale
  • Cohen Private Ventures
  • Fenway Sports Group
  • Mike Gordon
  • Wyc Grousbeck
  • John Henry
  • HighPost Capital
  • Marc Lasry
  • Tom Ricketts
  • Tom Werner