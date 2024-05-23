 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Louisville police release two videos from Scheffler arrest; officer reprimanded
mail-10.jpeg
Simon Pagenaud returns to an Indy car for first time since July 1, 2023
Beach Volleyball World Championship Men's Quarterfinals USA Vs Poland
In rapid rise, Andy Benesh, Miles Partain climb atop U.S. men’s beach volleyball, reach Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpresserreax_240523.jpg
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler’s case
Indy5.jpg
Team Penske has emerged as clear Indy 500 favorite
nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Louisville police release two videos from Scheffler arrest; officer reprimanded
mail-10.jpeg
Simon Pagenaud returns to an Indy car for first time since July 1, 2023
Beach Volleyball World Championship Men's Quarterfinals USA Vs Poland
In rapid rise, Andy Benesh, Miles Partain climb atop U.S. men’s beach volleyball, reach Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpresserreax_240523.jpg
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler’s case
Indy5.jpg
Team Penske has emerged as clear Indy 500 favorite
nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 French Open men’s singles draw

  
Published May 23, 2024 11:17 AM

The 2024 French Open men’s singles tournament, which starts Sunday, live on NBC Sports and Peacock, is arguably the most wide open in 20 years.

Rafael Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles starting in 2005, may be playing Roland Garros for the final time after being sidelined for most of the last year and a half due to injuries.

Nadal, 37, is unseeded after being sidelined for most of the last year and a half due to injuries. In the first round, he faces No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev, the Tokyo Olympic champion from Germany.

Nadal has played 15 total matches since the start of 2023 and went 5-3 over three clay-court tournaments this spring building up to the French Open.

FRENCH OPEN: Broadcast Schedule | Women’s Draw

Novak Djokovic, who won the 2023 French Open in Nadal’s absence, is a tenuous top seed. The 36-year-old Serb owns a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has yet to make a tournament final this year.

Djokovic and Nadal would meet in the semifinals if they advance that far.

No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain each won a Slam in the last year. But each also missed time this spring due to injury.

The top Americans are No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz, No. 14 Tommy Paul and No. 15 Ben Shelton.

No American man has made a French Open men’s singles quarterfinal since Andre Agassi in 2003.

2024 French Open Men’s Singles Draw

French Open 2024 Men's Singles Draw