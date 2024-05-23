2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed and overwhelming favorite at the French Open, which starts Sunday, live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros in 2020, 2022 and 2023, bids to become the fourth and youngest woman in the professional era (since 1968) to win four French Open singles titles.

The others were Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Justine Henin (four).

Swiatek can also become the first woman to win a fifth Grand Slam singles title since Maria Sharapova won her last at the 2014 French Open. Venus Williams, who won seven titles from 2000 to 2008, is the lone active woman with more than four Slams.

Swiatek rides a 12-match win streak into Paris, having captured the two biggest clay-court titles so far this spring in Madrid and Rome.

In the second round, Swiatek could play Naomi Osaka, the only other four-time Grand Slam champion in the draw. Osaka returned in January from July 2023 childbirth.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka was runner-up in Madrid and Rome and would face Swiatek in the June 8 final if seeds hold.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is the No. 3 seed and could play Swiatek in the semifinals. Gauff was the French Open runner-up in 2022.

The French Open is the last tournament in the Paris Olympic qualification window. While Gauff and Jessica Pegula have already clinched spots, Americans behind them are vying to make the team.

Pegula, ranked fifth in the world, will miss the French Open due to injury recovery.