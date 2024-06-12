Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Olympic doubles team confirmed by Spain tennis federation

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were announced as one of Spain’s two Olympic men’s doubles teams for the Paris Games on Wednesday.

In announcing the team, Spanish tennis federation coach David Ferrer said Nadal and Alcaraz will play together “if nothing prevents it.”

Nadal and Alcaraz are also entered in singles. The second men’s doubles team has yet to be decided.

Tennis at the Paris Olympics runs from July 27 through Aug. 4.

Nadal and Alcaraz said separately last year that they wanted to play doubles together at the Olympics, which will be held at Roland Garros, which also hosts the French Open.

Nadal is a record 14-time French Open champion. Alcaraz won his first French Open and third Grand Slam singles title overall on Sunday.

Nadal, who was sidelined most of the last year and a half due to injuries, lost in the first round of this year’s French Open to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 seed.

Nadal, 38, said before the tournament that there was “a big, big chance” it would be his last French Open.

“Maybe in two months I say it’s enough, I can’t give anything else, no?” Nadal said after the loss to Zverev. “But it’s something I don’t feel yet. I have some goals in front. I hope to be back on this court for the (Paris) Olympics. That motivates me. That’s going to be another chance, and I really hope to be well prepared.”

Nadal is a noted Olympic lover. He competed at three Games, won gold in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) and carried the Spanish flag at the Opening Ceremony (2016).

Nadal, then 18, played doubles in his Olympic debut in 2004 with 1998 French Open champion Carlos Moya, one year before Nadal won his first of 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Moya is now Nadal’s coach.

The last time two men who previously won a Grand Slam singles title played Olympic doubles together was in 2000 when Russians Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin did so.