Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3
Caeleb Dressel finds joy in swimming again before Olympic Trials
Dearica Hamby
LA Sparks sign Dearica Hamby to contract extension through 2025 season
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers’ frustration builds with 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_aaronrodgers_240614.jpg
Dissecting effects of Rodgers’ minicamp absence
nbc_dps_chrismannix_240614.jpg
Mannix: Doncic is a ‘defensive liability’
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner to play singles and doubles for Italy at the Paris Olympics

  
Published June 14, 2024 10:48 AM
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner returns against Carlos Alcaraz in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA, on March 16, 2024.

Brandon Magpantay/Palm Springs Desert Sun/Brandon Magpantay/Palm Springs Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

ROME — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will compete in both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said.

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old Sinner, who reached the top spot in the men’s rankings following his run to the semifinals of the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner won the Australian Open in January, his first Grand Slam title. He is 33-3 in 2024 with three titles.

Sinner will team up with Lorenzo Musetti in doubles for Italy, the federation said.

Jasmine Paolini, who lost the women’s French Open final, will also play for Italy.

The Olympic tennis events start on July 27, after Wimbledon is held during the first two weeks of the month.