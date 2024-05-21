 Skip navigation
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule

  
Published May 21, 2024 08:31 AM

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel from May 26 through June 9 from Roland Garros in Paris.

NBC and Peacock air live coverage this Sunday and Monday, then return for middle weekend matches and then the semifinals and finals.

All NBC TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 French Open Broadcast Schedule

DateTime (ET)PlatformRound
Sun., May 265 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelFirst Round
12-3 p.m.PeacockFirst Round
Mon., May 275 a.m.-3 p.m.Tennis ChannelFirst Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m.NBCFirst Round
11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.PeacockFirst Round
Tue., May 285 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelFirst Round
Wed., May 295 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelSecond Round
Thu., May 305 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelSecond Round
Fri., May 315 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelThird Round
Sat., June 15 a.m.-1 p.m.Tennis ChannelThird Round
12-3 p.m.NBCThird Round
12-5:30 p.m.PeacockThird Round
Sun., June 25 a.m.-1 p.m.Tennis ChannelFourth Round
12-3 p.m.NBCFourth Round
12-5:30 p.m.PeacockFourth Round
Mon., June 35 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelFourth Round
Tue., June 45 a.m.-12 p.m.Tennis ChannelQuarterfinals
2-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelQuarterfinals
Wed., June 55 a.m.-12 p.m.Tennis ChannelQuarterfinals
2-5:30 p.m.Tennis ChannelQuarterfinals
Thu., June 66 a.m.-2 p.m.Tennis ChannelWomen’s Semis
11 a.m.-2 p.m.NBC, PeacockWomen’s Semis
Fri., June 78 a.m.-4 p.m.Tennis ChannelMen’s Semis
11 a.m.-3 p.m.NBC, PeacockMen’s Semis
Sat., June 89 a.m.-2 p.m.NBC, PeacockWomen’s Final
Sun., June 99 a.m.-2 p.m.NBC, PeacockMen’s Final

Rafael Nadal, a record 14-time French Open singles champion, may be playing in the tournament for the last time.

Earlier this month, Nadal expressed some doubt about entering the French Open due to his form in returning from injuries. He practiced at Roland Garros on Monday and has yet to announce publicly whether he will definitely play.

Nadal, 37, missed last year’s French Open with a left hip flexor injury and underwent surgery last June. In announcing his withdrawal before last year’s French Open, Nadal said that he will likely retire in the second half of 2024.

In more recent comments, Nadal has not ruled out playing beyond 2023. At his last tournament in Rome earlier this month, he said he was “98%" sure it was his last time playing that annual event.

Nadal has played 15 matches since the start of 2023, missing months-long stretches due to injuries. He went 5-3 over three clay-court tournaments this spring building up to the French Open.

“Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career,” he said after his most recent match, a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on May 11. “So let’s see what’s going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week, and if I feel ready, I going to try to be there and fight for the things that I have been fighting the last 15 years, if now seems impossible.”

It may be one of the most wide-open French Open men’s singles tournaments since Nadal won his first title in 2005.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic owns a men’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including three French Opens. But the 36-year-old Serb has yet to make a tournament final this year.

Italian Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open and is ranked No. 2, hasn’t played a match since April 30 due to a hip injury.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, ranked third, withdrew before the Italian Open, the last top-level event before the French Open, with a right forearm injury.

The women’s singles favorite is clear: Iga Świątek of Poland is ranked No. 1 in the world, has won the French Open three of the last four years and captured the two biggest clay-court titles this spring in Madrid and Rome.

She can become the fourth woman to win four French Opens in the professional era (since 1968) after Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Justine Henin (four).

Świątek, who turns 23 on May 31, would be the youngest woman to achieve that feat if she does so this year.

Other contenders include two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and American Coco Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up who won her first major title at last summer’s U.S. Open.