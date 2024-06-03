 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals

Top Clips

oly_gria_skyeblakely_240602.jpg
Blakely makes statement with silver at nationals
oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
Biles becomes nine-time champion at nationals
oly_gria_sunileecomp_240602.jpg
Lee finishes 4th all-around at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Olympic tennis qualifiers for Paris take shape at French Open

  
Published June 3, 2024 08:21 AM

With the French Open being the last tournament in Olympic tennis qualifying, the U.S. team for Paris is becoming clearer, though it is not expected to be officially named until later this month.

In women’s singles, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys mathematically clinched Olympic qualification during the French Open, joining the previously qualified Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Qualified players sometimes opt out of the Games — this year tennis will also be held at Roland Garros — to prioritize hard court tournaments in the U.S. instead.

If any of Gauff, Pegula, Collins or Keys opt out, Emma Navarro is next in line to take an Olympic singles spot. A nation can qualify no more than four players per gender in singles.

LIST: U.S. athletes qualified for Paris Olympics

For the U.S. men, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton mathematically clinched Olympic spots before the French Open.

Shelton decided before Roland Garros that he will not play the Olympics, according to the International Tennis Federation and U.S. coach Bob Bryan. That would open up a spot.

Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda went into the French Open as the front-runners to clinch the last two available men’s singles spots (including the one ceded by Shelton). And they did mathematically secure those spots last Thursday.

Chris Eubanks is next in line to make the team if one of Fritz, Paul, Tiafoe or Korda opts out.

Olympic tennis entries are due by June 19.

Up to two more U.S. men and U.S. women can be added to compete in doubles and mixed doubles only with priority given to players ranked in the top 10 in the world in doubles.

In men’s doubles, Rajeev Ram has already clinched what would be his third Olympic berth at age 40. Austin Krajicek is also in strong position to secure a top-10 spot after the French Open. Ram and Krajicek play with different partners on the tour level.

In women’s doubles, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Desirae Krawczyk are the best-positioned Americans to finish the French Open in the top 10. They, too, are playing with different partners at Roland Garros.

Qualified singles players are also eligible to compete in doubles and mixed doubles at the Olympics.

In Tokyo, the U.S. won zero Olympic tennis medals for the first time in the modern era. Tennis was held at every Olympics from 1896 through 1924, then returned to the medal program in 1988.