Cooper Lutkenhaus, motivated by pain, can make more age history at World Indoor Champs

For Cooper Lutkenhaus, a lasting feeling of being the youngest American to compete at a World Outdoor Track and Field Championships is ... pain.

After a record-breaking spring and summer, the 16-year-old from outside Dallas placed seventh in his 800m first-round heat at worlds in Tokyo last September.

Then he took about 10 decelerating steps past the finish line, put his hands on his knees and bent to a crouch, breathing heavily.

“I’ve kind of kept that thought in the back of my mind all year, just not wanting to let that happen again,” Lutkenhaus told NBC Sports analyst Ato Boldon. “Just because it was pretty painful after the race. Just kind of laying there. Just reflecting on the whole season. It just felt like it was going so well, and then it just kind of ended on a little downswing.”

05:36 Lutkenhaus’ worlds ends in 800m heats Cooper Lutkenhaus’ dreams of a medal at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, Japan ended with his elimination in the men’s 800m heats.

Lutkenhaus takes that feeling into the World Indoor Championships this week in Poland (broadcast schedule here), where he is the third seed in the men’s 800m by best times of 2026 (indoor and outdoor).

Last summer, he had to miss classes at the start of his junior year to compete in Tokyo. These indoor worlds conveniently fall during Northwest High School’s spring break.

He’s coming off winning the U.S. indoor 800m title in the absence of fellow 2025 outdoor world team members Donavan Brazier and Bryce Hoppel.

Now 17, he became the youngest American to win a national track and field title since Athing Mu-Nikolayev took the women’s 600m at age 16 in 2019.

“People said I was the favorite, but in my eyes, I wasn’t just because a lot of those guys have made more teams than I have,” Lutkenhaus said. “USAs (outdoor championships) last year, I didn’t have any pressure on myself, which can be a good thing as you’re going into the race. You have no expectations. You can kind of just run free. But I also enjoy having a little bit of pressure on myself, just because I feel like you get the best out of yourself when you have some type of pressure on you.”

Lutkenhaus can become the youngest individual medalist in indoor worlds history — four days younger than Cuban Javier Sotomayor was when he took high jump silver in 1985 (the first of his 12 global medals).

A stat Lutkenhaus may know, since he is a fan of the sport. He attended the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, in January.

He joked that he’s watched the 2012 Olympic men’s 800m final — when Kenyan David Rudisha ran the still-standing world record from the front — while in school, “probably when I’m supposed to be doing homework.”

“You can learn a lot in that race if you really just kind of slow it down and watch,” Lutkenhaus said.

Mondo Duplantis returns to his field of dreams at World Indoor Championships Mondo Duplantis headlines the World Indoor Track and Field Championships from Friday through Sunday, live on Peacock.

Two American runners he looks up to are his older brother Andrew, whom he followed into the sport, and Nick Symmonds, a two-time Olympian. Lutkenhaus knows off the top of his head that Symmonds won silver at the 2013 Worlds in Moscow — when Lutkenhaus was 4 years old.

“All the 800m guys, always getting to watch them, just seeing how different guys race,” Lutkenhaus said.

He turned professional after placing second at the August 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships. That means he can’t compete for Northwest High anymore, though he continued to train under the school’s coach, Chris Capeau.

So he’s not trying to peak for Texas state and national meets in May and June. He’s eyeing major pro events later in the summer, such as the USATF Outdoor Championships (July 23-26 this year).

He’s not running the 400m, 800m and 4x400m relay all in one day at prep meets anymore. He’s racing about once every other week now.

In multiple interviews this winter, Lutkenhaus brought up the motivation from his last race of 2025, that first round at outdoor worlds. This week at indoor worlds, he can make a new memory at a global championship.

“A lot of people will look at just that last race to sum up their whole season,” he said, “but I think something I’m pretty good at is I’m able to look at the wider picture.”