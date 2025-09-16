Lutkenhaus crashes out of men's 800m in heats

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR standings: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to carry dominance into 2nd round of Cup playoffs
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
The QB Trust Meter: College quarterbacks who are thriving, flailing and everything in between
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games
How Buccaneers overpowered Texans’ defense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR standings: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to carry dominance into 2nd round of Cup playoffs
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
The QB Trust Meter: College quarterbacks who are thriving, flailing and everything in between
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games
How Buccaneers overpowered Texans’ defense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men's 800m in heats
September 16, 2025 07:54 AM
Cooper Lutkenhaus' dreams of a medal at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo, Japan came crashing down after he was eliminated in the men's 800m heats.
Related Videos
16:25
Simbu wins worlds men’s marathon in photo finish
04:50
How Jefferson-Wooden, Seville won 100m finals
04:59
Duplantis continues to raise the bar in pole vault
14:23
Beamish edges El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase
03:57
Kambundji, Stark, Russell analyze 100mH final
07:42
Hocker disqualified from world championships 1500m
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze
07:56
Kerr moves on to 1500m final, endures finish fall
04:40
Holloway struggles to qualify for 110mH semifinals
05:03
Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
15:43
Jepchirchir battles Assefa in thrilling marathon
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
Latest Clips
05:24
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
05:56
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games
14:08
How Buccaneers overpowered Texans’ defense
04:29
Brady to headline Saudi Arabia flag football event
08:57
Why Mayfield is in the ‘financial wilderness’
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
07:55
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
01:29
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3
03:47
What happened to Sexton on final lap in St. Louis?
12:04
What does Deegan need to clinch 250 title?
17:49
Analyzing Deegan-Kitchen drama in St. Louis
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
01:24
Packers vs. Browns likely to be lopsided
01:22
Titans have ‘realistic’ chance to win vs. Colts
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
01:39
Bengals are fantasy relevant despite Burrow injury
01:31
Nabers’ ceiling ‘so high’ after Week 2 bounce back
01:30
Odunze could have ‘WR1 volume’ if offense hums
01:12
Lions rebound with huge performance from Goff
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
08:11
What are the implications of Stewart’s injury?
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldrige
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
04:54
Chiefs, Eagles both look sluggish offensively
03:29
Bet on offenses in Chargers-Raiders on MNF
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue