What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for First Round of NCAA men’s tournament

The First Round of the 2026 men’s March Madness tournament begins this afternoon. 16 games will take place today, Thursday, March 19, and 16 games will take place on Friday, March 21.

Competition over the next two days will take place across the following cities: Buffalo, NY, Greenville, SC, Oklahoma City, OK, Portland, OR, Tampa, FL, Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, and St. Louis, MO.

The first round tips off today with No. 8 Ohio State vs No. 9 TCU at 12:15 PM ET. Be sure to have your brackets filled out before then if you’d like to partake in the frenzy.

If you need help filling out your bracket, NBCSports.com has got you covered. Click here for tips on filling out your bracket, and check out the best bets, odds, and predictions for the NCAA tournament here.

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 Men’s March Madness tournament.

RELATED: March Madness injuries to know: Updates for key players ahead of the men’s NCAA Tournament

What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, March 19 - Round of 64:

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU, 12:15 p.m., CBS

(4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy, 12:40 p.m., truTV

(6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida, 1:30 p.m., TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point, 1:50 p.m., TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Siena, 2:50 p.m., CBS

(5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m., truTV

(3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State, 4:05 p.m., TNT

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawai’i, 4:25 p.m., TBS

(6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU, 6:50 p.m., TNT

(1) Michigan vs. (16) Howard, 7:10 p.m., CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Texas, 7:25 p.m., TBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Texas A&M, 7:35 p.m., truTV

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn, 9:25 p.m., TNT

(8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis, 9:45 p.m., CBS

(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State, 10 p.m., TNT

(2) Houston vs. (15) Idaho, 10:10 p.m., truTV

Friday, March 20 - Round of 64:

(7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara, 12:15 p.m., CBS

(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron, 12:40 p.m., truTV

(1) Arizona vs. (16) Long Island University, 1:35 p.m., TNT

(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State, 1:50 p.m., TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State, 2:50 p.m., CBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra, 3:15 p.m., truTV

(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State, 4:10 p.m., TNT

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio), 4:25 p.m., TBS

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa, 6:50 p.m., TNT

(5) St. John’s vs. (12) UNI, 7:10 p.m., CBS

(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF, 7:25 p.m., TBS

(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens, 7:35 p.m., truTV

(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M, 9:25 p.m., TNT

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist, 9:45 p.m., CBS

(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman, 10 p.m., TBS

(7) Miami (Fla.) vs. (10) Missouri, 10:10 p.m., truTV

March Madness Glossary: Know this terminology when filling out your bracket There are always lots of terms, phrases and acronyms thrown around at this time of year. Here’s an explainer on the ones that will help you crush your bracket.

Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness tournament will be available on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Click here for the full schedule.

RELATED: Men’s March Madness experts’ picks

Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?

Who are the most 'tourney made' players? Who are the most “tourney made” players in the NCAA Tournament? Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian highlight who they believe will have the biggest impact for their programs.

Tips for picking your March Madness brackets Whether you’re picking the men’s tournament, women’s tournament or both, use this as a guideline for filling out your brackets.

RELATED: What Women’s March Madness 2026 games are on today?