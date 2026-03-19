What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for First Round of NCAA men’s tournament
The First Round of the 2026 men’s March Madness tournament begins this afternoon. 16 games will take place today, Thursday, March 19, and 16 games will take place on Friday, March 21.
Competition over the next two days will take place across the following cities: Buffalo, NY, Greenville, SC, Oklahoma City, OK, Portland, OR, Tampa, FL, Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, and St. Louis, MO.
The first round tips off today with No. 8 Ohio State vs No. 9 TCU at 12:15 PM ET. Be sure to have your brackets filled out before then if you’d like to partake in the frenzy.
If you need help filling out your bracket, NBCSports.com has got you covered. Click here for tips on filling out your bracket, and check out the best bets, odds, and predictions for the NCAA tournament here.
See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 Men’s March Madness tournament.
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What men’s March Madness games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET
Thursday, March 19 - Round of 64:
(8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU, 12:15 p.m., CBS
(4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy, 12:40 p.m., truTV
(6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida, 1:30 p.m., TNT
(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point, 1:50 p.m., TBS
(1) Duke vs. (16) Siena, 2:50 p.m., CBS
(5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m., truTV
(3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State, 4:05 p.m., TNT
(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawai’i, 4:25 p.m., TBS
(6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU, 6:50 p.m., TNT
(1) Michigan vs. (16) Howard, 7:10 p.m., CBS
(6) BYU vs. (11) Texas, 7:25 p.m., TBS
(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Texas A&M, 7:35 p.m., truTV
(3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn, 9:25 p.m., TNT
(8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis, 9:45 p.m., CBS
(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State, 10 p.m., TNT
(2) Houston vs. (15) Idaho, 10:10 p.m., truTV
Friday, March 20 - Round of 64:
(7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara, 12:15 p.m., CBS
(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron, 12:40 p.m., truTV
(1) Arizona vs. (16) Long Island University, 1:35 p.m., TNT
(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State, 1:50 p.m., TBS
(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State, 2:50 p.m., CBS
(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra, 3:15 p.m., truTV
(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State, 4:10 p.m., TNT
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio), 4:25 p.m., TBS
(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa, 6:50 p.m., TNT
(5) St. John’s vs. (12) UNI, 7:10 p.m., CBS
(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF, 7:25 p.m., TBS
(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens, 7:35 p.m., truTV
(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M, 9:25 p.m., TNT
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist, 9:45 p.m., CBS
(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman, 10 p.m., TBS
(7) Miami (Fla.) vs. (10) Missouri, 10:10 p.m., truTV
Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?
The men’s March Madness tournament will be available on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Click here for the full schedule.
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