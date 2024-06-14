 Skip navigation
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

  
Published June 14, 2024 09:35 AM
Lyles wins men's 200m at NYC Grand Prix
June 9, 2024 03:48 PM
Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic 200m bronze medalist, surged past Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh and the rest of his competitors to win the men's 200m at the NYC Grand Prix.

Team USA is arguably one of the hardest teams to make in the world and for countless athletes—those who have embraced the audacity to dream—a culmination of lifelong dedication and sacrifice will unfurl over the next 2 weeks, as they vie for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

NBC is presenting over 200 hours of Trials coverage, including 14 nights in primetime on NBC, from June 15-30 across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. The excitement begins with swimming this Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. See below for everything you need to know about U.S. Olympic team trials including how to watch and live stream the action.

RELATED: Which athletes have already qualified for Team USA?

Where are the U.S Olympic Trials being held?

  • U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • U.S. Olympic Diving Trials: The Allan Jones Aquatic Center Knoxville, Tennessee
  • U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon
  • U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming team trials?

The U.S. Olympic swimming team trials begin on Saturday, June 15, and run through Sunday, June 30. See below for the full schedule.

Stars to watch:
Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, MD) looks to make her fourth Olympic team. With three medals in Paris, she would become the most decorated U.S. woman in Olympic history.

14-time world medalist Kate Douglass (Pelham, NY) looks to make her second Olympic team. Douglass is a contender for gold in the 200m IM, as well as the 200m breaststroke and multiple relays, and she could also contend for a medal in the 100m freestyle.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Schedule:

DateCoverageNetworkTime
Sat., June 15Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*6:30 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Sun., June 16Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*5 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Mon., June 17Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*7 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Tues., June 18Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*6 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Wed., June 19Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*7 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Thurs., June 20Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*7 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Fri., June 21Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*5:30 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Sat., June 22Qualifying HeatsPeacock11 a.m.
Qualifying HeatsUSA Network*6:30 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Sun., June 23FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.
Sat., June 29Paralympic FinalsCNBC, Peacock6 p.m.
Sun., June 30Paralympic FinalsCNBC*, Peacock1 p.m.

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials?

The U.S. Olympic diving trials take place from June 17- June 23. See below for the full schedule.

Stars to watch:
In the women’s synchronized 3m springboard event, Krysta Palmer (Carson City, NV) and Alison Gibson (Austin, TX) will square off against Sarah Bacon (Indianapolis, IN) and Kassidy Cook (The Woodlands, TX) for a chance to represent the U.S. at the Paris Games. Both pairs were close to making a world championship podium this Olympic cycle and while only one can go to the Games, both have podium potential in Paris.

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Schedule:

DateCoverageNetworkTime
Mon., June 17Women’s Synchro Springboard PrelimPeacock12:15 p.m.
Women’s Synchro Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock9:15 p.m.
Tues., June 18Women’s Synchro Platform PrelimPeacock11 a.m.
Men’s Synchro Springboard PrelimPeacock12:10 p.m.
Women’s Synchro Platform FinalUSA Network, Peacock7:15 p.m.
Men’s Synchro Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock9:30 p.m.
Thurs., June 20Women’s Springboard PrelimPeacock10 a.m.
Men’s Platform PrelimPeacock12:30 p.m.
Women’s Springboard SemifinalPeacock5 p.m.
Men’s Platform SemifinalPeacock7 p.m.
Women’s Synchro Platform FinalNBC9:15 p.m.*
Fri., June 21Men’s Springboard PrelimPeacock10 a.m.
Women’s Platform PrelimPeacock1:15 p.m.
Men’s Springboard SemifinalPeacock5 p.m.
Women’s Platform SemifinalPeacock7:20 p.m.
Sat., June 22Men’s Platform FinalNBC, Peacock1 p.m.
Women’s Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock7 p.m.
Sun., June 23Men’s Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock2 p.m.
Women’s Platform FinalNBC, Peacock7 p.m.

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field team trials?

Track and Field trials kick off Friday, June 21, and run through Sunday 30.

Stars to watch:
Noah Lyles (Alexandria, VA), Fred Kerley (Taylor, TX), and Christian Coleman (Atlanta, GA), the last three men’s 100m world champions, will go head-to-head for spots on Team USA.

After becoming the first American woman to win 100m world gold since 2017, Sha’Carri Richardson (Dallas, TX) aims to claim a spot on Team USA and make her Olympic debut in Paris where she will be a contender in the 100m and 200m.

World record holder and reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Dunellen, NJ) looks to make the team in her signature event and become the first-ever repeat winner of the Women’s 400m hurdles at the Olympics.

Two-time reigning Olympic champion, world record holder, and two-time reigning world champion Ryan Crouser (Boring, OR) can become the first athlete in history, man or woman, to win three Olympic gold medals in men’s shot put if he qualifies for Paris.

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Schedule:

DateNetworkTime (ET)
Fri., June 21FinalsUSA Network, Peacock6:30-9 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock9-11 p.m.
Sat., June 22FinalsNBC, Peacock9-11 p.m.
Sun., June 23FinalsNBC, Peacock8:30-11 p.m.
Mon., June 24FinalsNBC, Peacock8-11 p.m.
Thurs., June 27FinalsNBC, Peacock8-9 p.m.
FinalsUSA Network, Peacock9-11 p.m.
HeatsPeacock11-11:45 p.m.
Fri., June 28FinalsUSA Network, Peacock8-10 p.m.
FinalsNBC, Peacock10-11 p.m.
Sat., June 29FinalsNBC, Peacock8-10 p.m.
Sun., June 30FinalsNBC, Peacock7:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat., July 20Paralympic FinalsCNBC, Peacock3-5 p.m.
Sun., July 21Paralympic FinalsCNBC*, Peacock1-3 p.m.

When are the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics team trials?

The U.S. Gymnastics team trials begin on Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30.

Stars to watch:
After winning her ninth U.S. all-around title earlier this month, Simone Biles (Spring, TX) is heavily favored to win the all-around gold in Paris, where she could become just the third gymnast to win that event twice. Keep an eye out for two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones (Seatle, WA), and Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee (St. Paul, MN), both are standout contenders for the five-person women’s team.

RELATED - ‘There’s elegance in everybody:' The Black Women Transforming Elite Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Schedule:

DateCoverageNetworkTime (ET)
Thurs., June 27Men’s Day 1USA Network, Peacock6:30-9 p.m.
Fri., June 28Women’s Day 1NBC, Peacock8-10 p.m.
Sat., June 29Men’s Day 2NBC, Peacock3-6 p.m.
Sun., June 30Women’s Day 2NBC, Peacock8:30-11 p.m.

When are the Paralympic Team Trials?

NBC will also present the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials. Swimming will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. Para Track & Field Trials will air on Saturday, July 20, at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

How can I watch the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Trials on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including track and field.

When are the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 in Paris, France. Coverage for some events starts before July 26, 2024.

Which Olympic events can I watch on Peacock?

All Olympic events will stream live on Peacock, including Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and Peacock exclusive events. Plus, you’ll get Full Event Replays, 24/7 Olympics Channels, documentaries, and more.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Can I stream the Olympics in Spanish?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be available en Español with extensive coverage by Telemundo on Peacock.