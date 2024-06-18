 Skip navigation
Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
Ascot Races
How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more

Top Clips

oly24_dvws_trials_final_240617.jpg
All of Cook and Bacon’s 3m synchro dives
oly24_dvws_trial_lastdivefinals_240617.jpg
Cook and Bacon qualify for Olympics in 3m synchro
oly24_sww200f_trials_final_240617.jpg
Ledecky adds another Trials win in 200m free

2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Results

  
Published June 17, 2024 10:18 PM

Finals results from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Each winning synchronized diving team, plus up to the top two finishers in each individual event can make the team for the Paris Games ...

Women’s Synchronized Springboard
1. Kassidy Cook/Sarah Bacon -- 629.82 points
2. Alison Gibson/Krysta Palmer -- 599.49
3. Kyndal Knight/Samantha Pickens -- 532.20
4. Lily Witte/Bailee Sturgill -- 504.84
5. Anne Fowler/Caroline Sculti -- 498.63
6. Ella Roselli/Avery Giese -- 462.00

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
A night for the ages, including age 46, at Olympic Swimming Trials
Swimmers in their 30s, and one in her 40s, stood out on day 2 of the Olympic Trials.