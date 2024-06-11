2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials TV, live stream schedule
The U.S. Olympic Diving Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from June 17-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Peacock airs live coverage of every session. NBC airs every finals session.
Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
2024 Olympic Diving Trials Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Mon., June 17
|Women’s Synchro Springboard Prelim
|Peacock
|12:15 p.m.
|Women’s Synchro Springboard Final
|NBC, Peacock
|9:15 p.m.
|Tue., June 18
|Women’s Synchro Platform Prelim
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Men’s Synchro Springboard Prelim
|Peacock
|12:10 p.m.
|Women’s Synchro Platform Final
|USA Network, Peacock
|7:15 p.m.
|Men’s Synchro Springboard Final
|NBC, Peacock
|9:30 p.m.
|Thu., June 20
|Women’s Springboard Prelim
|Peacock
|10 a.m.
|Men’s Platform Prelim
|Peacock
|12:30 p.m.
|Women’s Springboard Semifinal
|Peacock
|5 p.m.
|Men’s Platform Semifinal
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Women’s Synchro Platform Final
|NBC
|9:15 p.m.*
|Fri., June 21
|Men’s Springboard Prelim
|Peacock
|10 a.m.
|Women’s Platform Prelim
|Peacock
|1:15 p.m.
|Men’s Springboard Semifinal
|Peacock
|5 p.m.
|Women’s Platform Semifinal
|Peacock
|7:20 p.m.
|Sat., June 22
|Men’s Platform Final
|NBC, Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Women’s Springboard Final
|NBC, Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sun., June 23
|Men’s Springboard Final
|NBC, Peacock
|2 p.m.
|Women’s Platform Final
|NBC, Peacock
|7 p.m.
*Taped coverage
Who is competing at Olympic Diving Trials?
The winning team in the three synchro events makes the Olympic team. The U.S. did not qualify an Olympic quota spot in men’s synchro platform, so that event is not being contested at trials.
Individually, the top two men and top two women in springboard make the team. In platform, the men’s and women’s winners make the team. The runners-up will also make the team if the U.S. earns a second quota spot in the events. Final quotas are expected to be announced by World Aquatics within the next month.
Tokyo Olympic medalists expected to compete include Krysta Palmer (springboard bronze) and the synchro team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (platform silver), plus Andrew Capobianco, who took synchro springboard silver with Michael Hixon, who has since retired.
Four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, who competed at the last five Olympic Trials, retired in 2022 and now coaches Olympic hopefuls at Purdue University, his alma mater.