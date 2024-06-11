 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods says ‘a lot of different endings’ were discussed in latest Saudi PIF meeting
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Jon Rahm arrives at Pinehurst for U.S. Open but still ‘in pain’ with foot injury
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tigerwoodspresser_240611.jpg
Woods has ‘the strength’ to win fourth U.S. Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_hovlandsound_240611.jpg
Hovland describes challenges of Pinehurst No. 2
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_240611.jpg
Kittle talks Tight End U, evolution of position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Tiger Woods says ‘a lot of different endings’ were discussed in latest Saudi PIF meeting
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Jon Rahm arrives at Pinehurst for U.S. Open but still ‘in pain’ with foot injury
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_tigerwoodspresser_240611.jpg
Woods has ‘the strength’ to win fourth U.S. Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_hovlandsound_240611.jpg
Hovland describes challenges of Pinehurst No. 2
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_240611.jpg
Kittle talks Tight End U, evolution of position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials TV, live stream schedule

  
Published June 11, 2024 11:40 AM

The U.S. Olympic Diving Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from June 17-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Peacock airs live coverage of every session. NBC airs every finals session.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 Olympic Diving Trials Broadcast Schedule

DateEventNetworkTime (ET)
Mon., June 17Women’s Synchro Springboard PrelimPeacock12:15 p.m.
Women’s Synchro Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock9:15 p.m.
Tue., June 18Women’s Synchro Platform PrelimPeacock11 a.m.
Men’s Synchro Springboard PrelimPeacock12:10 p.m.
Women’s Synchro Platform FinalUSA Network, Peacock7:15 p.m.
Men’s Synchro Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock9:30 p.m.
Thu., June 20Women’s Springboard PrelimPeacock10 a.m.
Men’s Platform PrelimPeacock12:30 p.m.
Women’s Springboard SemifinalPeacock5 p.m.
Men’s Platform SemifinalPeacock7 p.m.
Women’s Synchro Platform FinalNBC9:15 p.m.*
Fri., June 21Men’s Springboard PrelimPeacock10 a.m.
Women’s Platform PrelimPeacock1:15 p.m.
Men’s Springboard SemifinalPeacock5 p.m.
Women’s Platform SemifinalPeacock7:20 p.m.
Sat., June 22Men’s Platform FinalNBC, Peacock1 p.m.
Women’s Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock7 p.m.
Sun., June 23Men’s Springboard FinalNBC, Peacock2 p.m.
Women’s Platform FinalNBC, Peacock7 p.m.

*Taped coverage

Who is competing at Olympic Diving Trials?

The full entry list is here.

The winning team in the three synchro events makes the Olympic team. The U.S. did not qualify an Olympic quota spot in men’s synchro platform, so that event is not being contested at trials.

Individually, the top two men and top two women in springboard make the team. In platform, the men’s and women’s winners make the team. The runners-up will also make the team if the U.S. earns a second quota spot in the events. Final quotas are expected to be announced by World Aquatics within the next month.

Tokyo Olympic medalists expected to compete include Krysta Palmer (springboard bronze) and the synchro team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (platform silver), plus Andrew Capobianco, who took synchro springboard silver with Michael Hixon, who has since retired.

Four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, who competed at the last five Olympic Trials, retired in 2022 and now coaches Olympic hopefuls at Purdue University, his alma mater.