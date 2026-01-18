What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Divisional Round

The Divisional Round action continues today with two more games. At 3:00 PM ET, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans head to Foxborough to take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Then at 6:30 PM, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams at Soldier Field. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America.

See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Divisional Round playoff games.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 18:

Houston Texans vs New England Patriots, 3:00 p.m. (ESPN and ABC)

LA Rams vs Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. (NBC and Peacock

How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears:

When: Tonight, Sunday, January 18

Tonight, Sunday, January 18 Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Time: Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Wild Card Round Scores:

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31.

Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27.

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19.

New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

Monday, January 12, 2026

Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6.

