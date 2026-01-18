What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Divisional Round
The Divisional Round action continues today with two more games. At 3:00 PM ET, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans head to Foxborough to take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Then at 6:30 PM, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams at Soldier Field. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America.
See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Divisional Round playoff games.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Sunday, January 18:
Houston Texans vs New England Patriots, 3:00 p.m. (ESPN and ABC)
LA Rams vs Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears:
- When: Tonight, Sunday, January 18
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
- Time: Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Wild Card Round Scores:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31.
Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27.
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24.
San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19.
New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3
Monday, January 12, 2026
Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6.
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
