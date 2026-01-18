 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Texas Tech
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Haiden Deegan.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_kwiiipgpresser_260117.jpg
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Divisional Round

  
Published January 18, 2026 05:00 AM

The Divisional Round action continues today with two more games. At 3:00 PM ET, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans head to Foxborough to take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Then at 6:30 PM, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams at Soldier Field. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America.

See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Divisional Round playoff games.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock

NFL: SEP 04 Cowboys at Eagles
2025-26 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games
The 2025-26 NFL divisional round is underway, and six teams remain in the playoffs.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 18:

Houston Texans vs New England Patriots, 3:00 p.m. (ESPN and ABC)

LA Rams vs Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

RELATED: Ben Johnson says Bears need to step up their running attack

How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears:

  • When: Tonight, Sunday, January 18
  • Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Rams-Bears weather forecast doesn’t concern Sean McVay - We always adjust

Wild Card Round Scores:

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31.

Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27.

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24.

San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19.

New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

Monday, January 12, 2026

Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

Sign up here to stream tonight’s Rams vs Bears game on Peacock.

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

