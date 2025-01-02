PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2025 Sentry

The 2025 PGA Tour season gets underway this week with The Sentry. Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is The Sentry?

Jan. 2-5 on the Plantation Course (par 73) at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

How to watch The Sentry

(All times ET)

Jan. 2



Jan. 3



Jan. 4



Jan. 5



Who is in the field at The Sentry?

The field includes 2024 PGA Tour winners and players who finished inside the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. Click here for scoring.

What is The Sentry purse and prize money?

The Sentry is a signature event and has a $20,000,000 purse with $3.6 million going to the winner.

Who is The Sentry defending champion?

Chris Kirk won last year’s event at Kapalua for his sixth PGA Tour title. Kirk closed in 8-under 65 to defeat Sahith Theegala by a stroke with Jordan Spieth two back.