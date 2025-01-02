 Skip navigation
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods' electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2025 Sentry

  
Published January 2, 2025 09:34 AM

The 2025 PGA Tour season gets underway this week with The Sentry. Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is The Sentry?

Jan. 2-5 on the Plantation Course (par 73) at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

How to watch The Sentry

(All times ET)

Jan. 2

Jan. 3

Jan. 4

Jan. 5

Who is in the field at The Sentry?

The field includes 2024 PGA Tour winners and players who finished inside the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. Click here for scoring.

What is The Sentry purse and prize money?

The Sentry is a signature event and has a $20,000,000 purse with $3.6 million going to the winner.

Who is The Sentry defending champion?

Chris Kirk won last year’s event at Kapalua for his sixth PGA Tour title. Kirk closed in 8-under 65 to defeat Sahith Theegala by a stroke with Jordan Spieth two back.