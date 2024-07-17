R&A outgoing CEO Martin Slumbers: LIV players have ample opportunity to qualify for Open

TROON, Scotland – Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers suggested Wednesday that the organization was unlikely to implement a direct pathway into The Open for the top-performing players on LIV Golf.

Speaking at his final Open as the head of the R&A before he steps down later this year, Slumbers said that there remains ample opportunities for players on the Saudi-backed circuit who want to play in the year’s final major.

This week at Royal Troon, there are 18 LIV players in the field – more than any other major this year, and six more than just last month at the U.S. Open.

That was Slumbers’ intention.

Last year, he said that the R&A would reexamine its qualification criteria to ensure that the best players in the world can compete in The Open. But rather than create automatic exemptions for LIV players, the R&A increased the number of spots available for final qualifiers (at least 16 total), used the pathway for the Asian Tour and chose tournaments that were part of the Open Qualifying Series that were accessible to all.

“I think we’ve got all the best players in the world, and that’s what we want to have – all the best players in the world coming through,” Slumbers said. “So I think we’ve created those opportunities.”

Slumbers’ counterpart, the USGA’s Mike Whan, said last month that the USGA will mull an exemption category for LIV players during the offseason. The 2025 Open qualification criteria will be determined by Slumbers’ successor, Mark Darbon. But Slumbers said the organization will continue to look at the ever-changing landscape and ensure the best players have a tee time.

“Will that evolve in the coming years? I think that depends on how the game evolves,” Slumbers said. “But we will continue to want the best players in the world to be able to get into The Open in an appropriate way.”