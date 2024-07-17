 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Indianapolis race
145th Open Championship - Day Four
Punch shot: Who wins The Open and who leaves Royal Troon disappointed?
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
Rain, wind expected for opening round of The Open at Royal Troon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_wagnerscheffler_240717.jpg
How Scheffler plans to navigate Royal Troon
nbc_socc_usacrchls_240716.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Costa Rica (En Español)
nbc_nas_pod_indydifficulty_240716.jpeg
IMS demands technical soundness and respect

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Indianapolis race
145th Open Championship - Day Four
Punch shot: Who wins The Open and who leaves Royal Troon disappointed?
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
Rain, wind expected for opening round of The Open at Royal Troon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_wagnerscheffler_240717.jpg
How Scheffler plans to navigate Royal Troon
nbc_socc_usacrchls_240716.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Costa Rica (En Español)
nbc_nas_pod_indydifficulty_240716.jpeg
IMS demands technical soundness and respect

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

R&A outgoing CEO Martin Slumbers: LIV players have ample opportunity to qualify for Open

  
Published July 17, 2024 07:26 AM
How Scheffler plans to navigate Royal Troon
July 17, 2024 06:13 AM
Johnson Wagner joins Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott at the 12th hole ahead of The Open, where the superstar walks through his approach for several "puzzles" at Royal Troon.

TROON, Scotland – Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers suggested Wednesday that the organization was unlikely to implement a direct pathway into The Open for the top-performing players on LIV Golf.

Speaking at his final Open as the head of the R&A before he steps down later this year, Slumbers said that there remains ample opportunities for players on the Saudi-backed circuit who want to play in the year’s final major.

This week at Royal Troon, there are 18 LIV players in the field – more than any other major this year, and six more than just last month at the U.S. Open.

That was Slumbers’ intention.

Last year, he said that the R&A would reexamine its qualification criteria to ensure that the best players in the world can compete in The Open. But rather than create automatic exemptions for LIV players, the R&A increased the number of spots available for final qualifiers (at least 16 total), used the pathway for the Asian Tour and chose tournaments that were part of the Open Qualifying Series that were accessible to all.

“I think we’ve got all the best players in the world, and that’s what we want to have – all the best players in the world coming through,” Slumbers said. “So I think we’ve created those opportunities.”

Slumbers’ counterpart, the USGA’s Mike Whan, said last month that the USGA will mull an exemption category for LIV players during the offseason. The 2025 Open qualification criteria will be determined by Slumbers’ successor, Mark Darbon. But Slumbers said the organization will continue to look at the ever-changing landscape and ensure the best players have a tee time.

“Will that evolve in the coming years? I think that depends on how the game evolves,” Slumbers said. “But we will continue to want the best players in the world to be able to get into The Open in an appropriate way.”