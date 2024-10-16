Rex & Lav Pod: Are Ryder Cup ticket prices good business or bad optics?
Social media was ablaze last week when Ryder Cup ticket prices, revealed earlier this year, went viral.
Fans turning up at Bethpage Black will have paid roughly $250 for a practice-round pass and $750 for competition days.
Is that too much for one of the game’s premier events? Does this renew talk that players should be compensated? Will would-be rowdy fans get priced out?
We debate that and more in this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”.
0:00: SPOOKY SZN: Thanks to his wife, Rex almost got canceled at a Halloween party.
04:00: MOVING ON?: What the Sports Business Journal report about Greg Norman’s potential successor means for the future of the league and a possible deal with the Tour.
12:00: SAVE UP: The Ryder Cup ticket price debate in the age of NIL and athlete empowerment.
23:30: CONGRATS, BUT ...: Matt McCarty’s recent reign of terror continues – but does that mean he should be in the Masters?