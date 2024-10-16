 Skip navigation
Top News
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech predictions: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Las Vegas
AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowamsupreview_241016.jpg
Can Iowa keep rolling vs. Michigan State?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_nebindpreview_241016.jpg
Undefeated IU faces ‘toughest test’ vs. Nebraska
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_midseasonawards_241016.jpg
Gabriel, Fisher, Cignetti lead midseason awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Stanford at Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech predictions: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Las Vegas
AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowamsupreview_241016.jpg
Can Iowa keep rolling vs. Michigan State?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_nebindpreview_241016.jpg
Undefeated IU faces ‘toughest test’ vs. Nebraska
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_midseasonawards_241016.jpg
Gabriel, Fisher, Cignetti lead midseason awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav Pod: Are Ryder Cup ticket prices good business or bad optics?

  
Published October 16, 2024 11:31 AM
Thumbnail

Social media was ablaze last week when Ryder Cup ticket prices, revealed earlier this year, went viral.

Fans turning up at Bethpage Black will have paid roughly $250 for a practice-round pass and $750 for competition days.

Is that too much for one of the game’s premier events? Does this renew talk that players should be compensated? Will would-be rowdy fans get priced out?

We debate that and more in this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”.

0:00: SPOOKY SZN: Thanks to his wife, Rex almost got canceled at a Halloween party.

04:00: MOVING ON?: What the Sports Business Journal report about Greg Norman’s potential successor means for the future of the league and a possible deal with the Tour.

12:00: SAVE UP: The Ryder Cup ticket price debate in the age of NIL and athlete empowerment.

23:30: CONGRATS, BUT ...: Matt McCarty’s recent reign of terror continues – but does that mean he should be in the Masters?