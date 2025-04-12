 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back
The Masters - Round Two
‘Stupid': Tyrrell Hatton reacts to missing 2-foot putt, yet still in Masters mix
The Masters - Round Two
Masters missed cuts: Bernhard Langer says goodbye; Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson falter late

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough

Masters 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings for Saturday at Augusta National

  
Published April 11, 2025 08:16 PM

Following a cut to 53 players, the third round of the 89th Masters gets underway Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Justin Rose leads with the way with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler close behind.

Here’s a look at full tee times and pairings for Day 3 of the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).

Time
TeePlayers
9:50 AM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Joaquin Niemann

Jordan Spieth

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Max Greyserman

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

J.T. Poston

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Jon Rahm

Zach Johnson

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Akshay Bhatia

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

J.J. Spaun

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Charl Schwartzel

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Byeong Hun An

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Justin Thomas

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Daniel Berger

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Min Woo Lee

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Nico Echavarria

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Bubba Watson

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Michael Kim

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Reed

Collin Morikawa

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Sungjae Im

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Viktor Hovland

2:10 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Tyrrell Hatton

2:20 PM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Shane Lowry

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Corey Conners

2:40 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Bryson DeChambeau