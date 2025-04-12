Masters 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings for Saturday at Augusta National
Following a cut to 53 players, the third round of the 89th Masters gets underway Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Justin Rose leads with the way with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler close behind.
Here’s a look at full tee times and pairings for Day 3 of the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Joaquin Niemann
Jordan Spieth
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Max Greyserman
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
J.T. Poston
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Jon Rahm
Zach Johnson
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Akshay Bhatia
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
J.J. Spaun
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Charl Schwartzel
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Byeong Hun An
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Justin Thomas
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Wyndham Clark
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Daniel Berger
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Min Woo Lee
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Nico Echavarria
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Bubba Watson
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Michael Kim
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Reed
Collin Morikawa
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Sungjae Im
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Viktor Hovland
|2:10 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Tyrrell Hatton
|2:20 PM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
Shane Lowry
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Corey Conners
|2:40 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Bryson DeChambeau