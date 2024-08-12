 Skip navigation
Rex & Lav Pod: What will be Lydia’s legacy? The are-you-kidding-me? end to Wyndham

  
Published August 12, 2024 12:44 PM

The PGA Tour’s regular season came to a confusing end Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.

Scratch that – on Monday, officially.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the bizarre situation that unfolded over the final hour of the Tour’s regular-season finale.

Plus, Rex is back home after five weeks on the road. He describes the experience of covering Lydia Ko’s long-awaited gold medal, and what it now means for her legacy in the game.

0:00: HOME SWEET HOME: Rex is back from a five-week work trip, with plenty of life updates to share.

05:00: PODIUM SLAM: Lydia Ko snags Olympic gold and gets into the LPGA Hall of Fame in the process.

10:00: ONE OF THE GREATS: With her place now secure, what will be Ko’s legacy in the game?

13:00: BIZARRO WORLD: What on earth was Matt Kuchar thinking on the 72nd hole of the Wyndham?

18:00: STAND-UP GUY: Kudos to Max Greyserman for handling a tough loss so well.

20:30: ONE FOR DATA: Aaron Rai’s trend lines pay off with his first Tour win at the Wyndham.

23:00: PLAYOFFS?!: The most important week of the year looms on Tour.

29:00: RESORT LIFE: Breaking down upcoming/past golf trips to Streamsong and Cabot Citrus Farms