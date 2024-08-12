Matt Kuchar makes par on 18th hole Monday in bizarre end to Wyndham Championship

Matt Kuchar’s Wyndham Championship came to a bizarre end Monday morning.

The PGA Tour veteran, who opted not to finish the 18th hole on Sunday evening because of darkness, returned at 8 a.m. ET to par the 72nd and final hole of the tournament.

Kuchar’s par clinched his 10-way tie for 12th, which netted him nearly $135,000. He had already been eliminated from the FedExCup playoffs, finishing the regular season at No. 103 in the standings and ending his streak as the only active player to advance to the postseason every year since the cup’s inception in 2007. With the top 125 at the end of the fall slate keeping their cards for 2025, Kuchar’s finish Monday could go a long way to helping him maintain his playing privileges for next season.

After a brief warmup on the range and practice putting green, Kuchar was driven back out to the 18th hole with a Tour official serving as the marker for the group. (Kuchar’s fellow playing competitors did not have to return on Monday.)

Kuchar’s final tee shot had sailed well left, 212 yards from the flag. After receiving line-of-sight relief from the scoreboard near the green, he dropped in the adjacent fairway and came up short. His pitch shot clanked off the flagstick for a tap-in par, as documented by PGATour.com writer Kevin Prise.

It was a confusing and confounding decision to end what was an otherwise gripping end to the Tour’s regular season.

In the final threesome and trying to beat sunset after a marathon day at Sedgefield Country Club, Kuchar teed off first on the 18th hole even with tournament leader Aaron Rai lining up his approach shot in the fairway.

Kuchar told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis he was hoping to set an example for rookie Max Greyserman, who had coughed up a four-shot lead with five holes to play, by deciding not to play his second shot and return in the morning. Instead, Greyserman watched Rai pour in the winning putt up on the green, so he went ahead and played, his closing par enough to secure second place alone.

Though Rai was declared the winner and posed with the trophy, the tournament was not officially complete because Kuchar was the only player in the field who had yet to finish all 72 holes.

Kuchar took six minutes to complete his 18th hole on Monday morning.