Rory McIlroy, wife voluntarily dismiss divorce: ‘Our best future was as a family together’

Rory and Erica McIlroy have voluntarily dismissed a divorce filing that was submitted to a South Florida court last month.

In a statement to The Guardian, McIlroy said: “There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The divorce was filed in Palm Beach Country on May 13 and the dismissal was submitted on Tuesday, the same day the world No. 3 spoke with the media at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy, who won his last major championship in 2014, sounded upbeat at Pinehurst when asked to assess his career.

“Still have a good little bit of time here, hopefully for the next 10 years. I still like to think I’ve got a good run ahead of me,” he said. “Whatever those numbers are, whatever the totals add up to, I’ll accept that and feel like I’ve done pretty well for a little boy from Northern Ireland that dreamed of playing golf for a living one day.”

McIlroy tied for 12th at the PGA Championship the week the divorce was filed and finished tied for fourth two weeks ago at the RBC Canadian Open followed by a tie for 15th last week at the Memorial.