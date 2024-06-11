 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence crests hill.JPG
5 Things to Watch for in High Point: It’s still Jett Lawrence’s title to lose
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day injured list
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
U.S. Open underscores disparate trajectories of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paynestewart_240611.jpg
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
nbc_golf_tigerspeech_240611.jpg
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kaymer_240611.jpg
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rory McIlroy, wife voluntarily dismiss divorce: ‘Our best future was as a family together’

  
Published June 11, 2024 06:55 PM

Rory and Erica McIlroy have voluntarily dismissed a divorce filing that was submitted to a South Florida court last month.

In a statement to The Guardian, McIlroy said: “There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The divorce was filed in Palm Beach Country on May 13 and the dismissal was submitted on Tuesday, the same day the world No. 3 spoke with the media at the U.S. Open.

McIlroy, who won his last major championship in 2014, sounded upbeat at Pinehurst when asked to assess his career.

“Still have a good little bit of time here, hopefully for the next 10 years. I still like to think I’ve got a good run ahead of me,” he said. “Whatever those numbers are, whatever the totals add up to, I’ll accept that and feel like I’ve done pretty well for a little boy from Northern Ireland that dreamed of playing golf for a living one day.”

McIlroy tied for 12th at the PGA Championship the week the divorce was filed and finished tied for fourth two weeks ago at the RBC Canadian Open followed by a tie for 15th last week at the Memorial.