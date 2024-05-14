 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica in South Florida

  
Published May 14, 2024 02:40 PM

A day after winning his 26th PGA Tour event, Rory McIlroy filed for a divorce from his wife, Erica, Monday in a Palm Beach County (Fla.) family court.

In the confidential filing, McIlroy is listed as the plaintiff and Erica McIlroy the defendant. The couple was married in 2017 and has a 3-year-old daughter.

A statement from McIlroy’s communications team confirmed the divorce and “stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

The Northern Irishman is scheduled to speak with the media at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday at Valhalla.

Rory McIlroy has also enlisted the services of South Florida divorce lawyer Thomas Sasser, the same attorney who represented Tiger Woods in his 2010 divorce.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for McIlroy, who won the Zurich Classic teamed with Shane Lowry late last month before winning for the fourth time at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.

The world No. 2 also learned last week that he would not be returning to the PGA Tour’s policy board but has been appointed to serve on the “transaction subcommittee” that will spearhead talks between the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.