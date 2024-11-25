RSM runner-up solidifies it: Luke Clanton is ready for the PGA Tour

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Luke Clanton is ready for the PGA Tour.

If he hadn’t solidified that before, he certainly did Sunday, finishing just a shot back of RSM Classic winner Maverick McNealy. Clanton, the Florida State junior and world’s top-ranked amateur, bogeyed the par-4 18th at Sea Island’s Seaside Course, then watched as McNealy birdied that same hole to break out of a potential playoff with Clanton, Nico Echavarria and Daniel Berger and capture his long-awaited first PGA Tour title.

Clanton shouldn’t be far behind.

“It was another good week,” Clanton said. “It’s hard, man. It’s a hard loss, for sure. I think God’s given me a great talent, and to be out here in general, just to be in contention again, it’s awesome. It’s going to be a tough one to definitely take, for sure, after bogeying the last, but I think it’s proven to me that out here I can win.”

Clanton’s T-2 marked his second such finish on the PGA Tour, following the John Deere Classic in July, though Clanton’s Deere runner-up came by four. He had two other top-10s this season, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T-10) and Wyndham Championship (fifth), and it’s all added up to Clanton rising to No. 93 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the second-best position by an amateur ever, behind only Nick Dunlap, who vaulted to No. 68 just days before turning professional.

Of course, Clanton’s torrid run against the pros has also allowed him to rack up points in PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program, which awards PGA Tour cards to college players who achieve various elite benchmarks. Clanton received two more points at RSM, one for making the cut and another for a top-10 finish, pushing his total to 17.

He’d already be at 20, too, if the PGA Tour decided to retroactively apply a recent change that, starting next year, will see top-5 finishes awarded an additional point.

But Clanton’s path to a PGA Tour card by next summer is still extremely clear: He is a virtual lock to win the Hogan Award, which considers performance at all levels, not just college. Winning the Hogan would net him the three points he needs, and Clanton would surely forego his senior year to take up his PGA Tour membership in June, after the NCAA Championship.

“Every time we step out here, the one goal we have is to win,” Clanton said. “I think PGA Tour U’s been a great opportunity for all of us as college players who have these kind of talents and go pro sooner.”

And what a talent Clanton is.

Clanton logged 29 rounds this season on the PGA Tour, not enough to make him eligible for any strokes-gained ranks. But his off-the-tee numbers would slot him second, behind only Cameron Champ, while he’d trail only Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau on approach. Oh, and he’d also be ranked No. 43 in strokes gained putting.

“I think again, my game’s there, mind’s there, God’s good...,” Clanton said.

All he needs now is that card.