Ryder Cup captains discuss Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia involvement at Bethpage

NEW YORK – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has been abundantly clear every time he’s been asked about the potential of a player who joined LIV Golf playing on next year’s American team.

“I want the best 12 players,” he’s repeated when pressed regarding the divide in professional golf.

The PGA of America made that easier for Bradley last month when the association announced LIV Golf, the breakaway tour that’s primarily funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been added to its list of “approved tours,” which grants A-3 PGA membership to its players and makes them eligible for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and the PGA Championship.

However, there is still one question Bradley couldn’t answer during Tuesday’s “One Year to Go” press conference in Manhattan.

“To be honest, I haven’t gotten that far,” said Bradley when asked if Phil Mickelson will be involved in next year’s matches. “I personally don’t think he’s really interested in doing it. I owe a lot to Phil and I think he’s done so much for the American side of the Ryder Cup, but I’m not so sure he’s looking to come in as a vice captain.”

Bradley was paired with Mickelson during the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups and could name him a vice captain for next year’s matches at Bethpage Black but that doesn’t seem likely.

European captain Luke Donald may face a similar decision. Although the DP World Tour has created a pathway for players who joined LIV Golf to maintain their membership on the European circuit via fines, there are a few players who resigned their European membership when they joined LIV Golf.

Sergio Garcia, one of the Continent’s most accomplished players in the Ryder Cup, resigned his DP World Tour membership but could rejoin if he wanted to participate in next year’s matches either as a player or vice captain.

“We chatted on the phone a couple weeks ago. You know, he’s certainly very interested in [rejoining the tour],” Donald said. “He understands everything that’s involved, and again, the decision has to go to him, whether he’s prepared to do all that. But certainly, we’ve had that discussion, yes.”