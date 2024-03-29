 Skip navigation
Sahith Theegala prepping for nervy first pitch at Astros game: ‘I will not put it in the dirt’

  
Published March 29, 2024 02:52 PM

Sahith Theegala was nervous coming down the stretch Friday at the Houston Open as he tried to make the cut knowing how many friends and family were coming out to see him over the weekend in his hometown event.

It’ll still pale in comparison to the nerves he expects on Saturday night.

That’s when the rising Tour star will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros’ home game against the New York Yankees.

After a birdie on his final hole of the day Friday put him on the cut line, Theegala told reporters that his upcoming honor is “probably the most nervous I’m ever going to be.”

Even more than the Masters, he said, when he hit his first tee shot in competition.

Even more than the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, he said, when he was trying to advance his career.

To prepare for Saturday night, Theegala sent his caddie, Carl Smith, to Dick’s Sporting Goods to pick up a couple of baseball mitts and a ball. He’s planning to shoot some hoops on Friday to begin loosening up his shoulder.

Theegala said he has zero experience with baseball, other than playing soft toss a few times and trying to hit off a tee while in college at Pepperdine.

“It’s the only sport I’ve genuinely not tried or played at all in my whole life,” he said. “Luckily, I have long arms so I feel like at least I can throw with some power, but my accuracy is going to be very suspicious. We’ll see if my very average athletic ability can pull through for me one time.”

One thing he can guarantee?

“I’m going to cheat all the way to the front of the mound. It’s a long way,” he said. “If anything, I’m going to sail it – I will not put it in the dirt. I hope I can keep that promise.”