Sami Valimaki climbs atop Aon Swing 5, closing in on Next 10

Sami Valimaki’s consolation prize for his runner-up finish Sunday at the Mexico Open? The leading position in the Aon Swing 5 and potentially a spot in the PGA Tour’s next signature event.

The five leading FedExCup point-getters from the Mexico Open and this upcoming week’s Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches will earn exemptions into the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Valimaki sits atop those standings with 300 points. He’s followed by Stephan Jaeger (145), Justin Lower (145), C.T. Pan (145) and Bob MacIntyre (95).

Doug Ghim, Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Erik van Rooyen and Carson Young are all tied for the sixth spot with 75 points.

Valimaki’s 322.589 total points for the season has him closing in on the Next 10 as well. For all of its signature events this season, the Tour is inviting the top 10 players in FedExCup points who are not already eligible.

Right now, Valimaki is just under 55 points away from Thomas Detry, who holds the No. 10 spot. Matthieu Pavon, Sunday’s winner Jake Knapp, Ludvig Åberg, Luke List, Grayson Murray, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and Mark Hubbard are the first nine players on the Next 10, respectively.

Nicolai Højgaard (356.4) is the first man out at the moment.