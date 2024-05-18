 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup, Truck Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  
Published May 18, 2024 06:00 AM

Craftsman Truck Series teams continue the regular season with a Saturday afternoon race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Saturday marks the fourth Truck race at the .625-mile short track. Mike Bliss, Mark Martin and Kyle Larson won the past three Truck races at North Wilkesboro.

Cup teams are also on track Saturday. Drivers with secure spots in Sunday’s All-Star Race will split into two groups for heat races. Heat Race 1 will set the inside row for the All-Star Race. Heat Race 2 will set the outside row.

North Wilkesboro Speedway Saturday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Rain showers in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 73 degrees and a 49% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. A high of 72 degrees and a 68% chance of rain at the start of the Cup heat races.

Saturday, May 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 11:40 a.m. — All-Star Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 156.25 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series All-Star Heat Race 1 (60 laps, 37.5 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 6:15 p.m. — Cup Series All-Star Heat Race 2 (60 laps, 37.5 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)