Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth set for return at Pebble Beach

  
Published January 24, 2025 06:31 PM

Scottie Scheffler is back.

After missing two scheduled starts because of hand surgery, the world No. 1 committed Friday to make his season debut next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler hasn’t played an official event since the Tour Championship last August. He won the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event, in his final appearance of the year in early December, but he needed surgery on his right hand after puncturing himself making homemade pasta on Christmas Day.

As a result, Scheffler missed both the season-opening Sentry and American Express. He said earlier this week that he was unsure for Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour’s second $20 million signature event, because he didn’t want to rush his return. His only career appearance at Pebble Beach came last year, when he tied for sixth in the weather-shortened event.

Scheffler is coming off a massive 2024 season in which he won eight events overall, including a second Masters title, an Olympic gold medal and the FedExCup trophy.

Scheffler isn’t the only star who is returning to competition at Pebble: Jordan Spieth, who has been out of action since August following left-wrist surgery, is slated to play on a sponsor exemption.

Here’s a look at the initial full filed as released by the PGA Tour Friday: