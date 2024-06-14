 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity at Iowa: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast
NASCAR Xfinity at Iowa: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast
U.S. Open - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler in danger of missing U.S. Open cut after disastrous fifth hole for his group
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Springs into action
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Springs into action

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_hole5struggles_240614.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240614.jpg
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
bob.jpg
Panthers 'unbelievable' in shutting down Oilers

Sepp Straka makes up for wild triple with ace in U.S. Open second round

  
Published June 14, 2024 12:12 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. – Sepp Straka got his revenge on Pinehurst No. 2 on Friday morning.

Straka carded a triple bogey at the par-4 third hole after his wedge shot hit the flagstick, but six holes later he jarred his tee ball at the par-3 ninth for a hole-in-one.

At the third, Straka left himself just 139 yards to the flag. He appeared to initially stuff the wedge from the fairway, but it was too stuffed, Straka’s ball clanking off the stick and getting knocked back into a bunker. From there, Straka splashed out over the green and then couldn’t quite get his fourth shot up on the putting surface. He misjudged his fifth in which Straka’s ball caught a slope and ended up just off the green again, this time about 20 feet left of the hole.
After earlier rejection, Straka makes ace at 2024 U.S. Open
Sepp Straka cards a one on the ninth hole of the 2024 U.S. open for his first-career ace on the PGA Tour, coming shortly after knocking the flagstick that led to a triple bogey on No. 3.

He needed two putts from there to card his ‘8.’

Straka’s 2-over 37 also included a birdie at No. 5 sandwiched between two bogeys while Straka turned in 2 over, just inside the cut line that surely will climb. On the front, Straka made scores of 8, 5, 4 and the 1 he recorded by holing out from 194 yards for the ace.