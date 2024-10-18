Friday’s play at Shriners Children’s Open significantly delayed by high winds

Play at the Shiners Children’s Open has been delayed at least four hours because of high winds in the Las Vegas area.

First-round play, which was suspended Thursday night because of darkness, was scheduled to resume at 6:55 a.m. local time Friday but was pushed back – first two hours, then four – when winds gusted to 50 mph throughout the morning.

PGA Tour chief referee Stephen Cox said the Tour delayed play for the safety of all involved, including operational staff, tournament volunteers and spectators at TPC Summerlin.

The earliest possible start time for the resumption of the first round is 10:55 a.m. local time (1:55 p.m. ET), with officials continuing to monitor the situation.

Temperatures aren’t expected to reach 70 degrees on Friday, though winds should decrease, to about 25-mph gusts, later this afternoon.

Taylor Pendrith set the early pace with an opening-round 61 to take a three-shot lead. Eight players have yet to compete their first rounds.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday.