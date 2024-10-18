 Skip navigation
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending
NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Rookie Report for October: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams Make Strides
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season recap: Goldschmidt and Arenado disappoint, Masyn Winn emerges

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchamprd2hl_241018.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
LMarchand.jpg
Marchand holds on for 100m IM victory in Shanghai
KDouglass.jpg
World Aquatics Swimming WC: Douglass wins 100m IM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending
NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Rookie Report for October: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams Make Strides
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season recap: Goldschmidt and Arenado disappoint, Masyn Winn emerges

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchamprd2hl_241018.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
LMarchand.jpg
Marchand holds on for 100m IM victory in Shanghai
KDouglass.jpg
World Aquatics Swimming WC: Douglass wins 100m IM

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Friday’s play at Shriners Children’s Open significantly delayed by high winds

  
Published October 18, 2024 10:32 AM

Play at the Shiners Children’s Open has been delayed at least four hours because of high winds in the Las Vegas area.

First-round play, which was suspended Thursday night because of darkness, was scheduled to resume at 6:55 a.m. local time Friday but was pushed back – first two hours, then four – when winds gusted to 50 mph throughout the morning.

PGA Tour chief referee Stephen Cox said the Tour delayed play for the safety of all involved, including operational staff, tournament volunteers and spectators at TPC Summerlin.

The earliest possible start time for the resumption of the first round is 10:55 a.m. local time (1:55 p.m. ET), with officials continuing to monitor the situation.

Temperatures aren’t expected to reach 70 degrees on Friday, though winds should decrease, to about 25-mph gusts, later this afternoon.

Taylor Pendrith set the early pace with an opening-round 61 to take a three-shot lead. Eight players have yet to compete their first rounds.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday.