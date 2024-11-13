Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2025’s top players, classes
The Class of 2025’s early signing period for men’s and women’s golf begins on Wednesday – and things will be a little different.
Looming roster limits will have some recruits not signing and instead scrambling for new homes while the national letter of intent has been replaced by grant-and-aid agreements that give more flexibility to the student-athletes.
It could be an early signing period full of surprises.
On the men’s side, Vanderbilt is bringing in a trio of top-25 talents, including No. 2 Michael Riebe and No. 6 Will Hartman, who at one point was arguably considered best in class. Auburn also has a deep class led by top-ranked recruit Logan Reilly. Henry Guan reclassified and will sign with Oklahoma State while Joshua Bai will enroll at Florida in January. Chase Kyes switched from Alabama to Tennessee just last month, a shocker to those in Tuscaloosa, while Sweden’s Simon Hovdal could be Texas Tech’s next international star.
Duke edged out Texas A&M for the best women’s class, as the Blue Devils plan to sign Rianne Malixi, the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior champion, and Avery McCrery, who won this year’s Girls Junior PGA. Both are top-5 signings. The Aggies, though, probably have the deepest, with three of their four signings ranked in the top 13, including No. 3 Scarlet Schremmer, who had been committed to Miami, then Texas, before settling on Texas A&M. It’s always more international heavy on the women’s side, and Thailand’s Eila Galitsky (South Carolina) and Australia’s Sarah Hammett (USC) join Malixi in the top four. Galitsky is rumored to be joining the Gamecocks this spring while Hammett draws comparisons to a former Trojan from that part of the world, New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey.
Here is a look at the projected player and class rankings for men and women:
(Note: Rankings subject to change based on new information, if any.)
Men
TOP 30 PLAYERS
1. Logan Reilly, Auburn
2. Michael Riebe, Vanderbilt
3. Henry Guan, Oklahoma State
4. Kihei Akina, BYU
5. Jackson Byrd, Clemson
6. Will Hartman, Vanderbilt
7. Joshua Bai, Florida
8. Carson Bertagnole, North Carolina
9. Trevor Gutschewski, Florida
10. Chase Kyes, Tennessee
11. Simon Hovdal, Texas Tech
12. Bowen Mauss, Arizona State
13. John Daniel Culbreth, Georgia
14. Brooks Simmons, Texas
15. Daniel Hayes, LSU
16. Adam Villanueva, Texas
17. Jake Albert, Auburn
18. Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M
19. Nguyen Ang Minh, Oregon State
20. Joshua Kim, UCLA
21. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt
22. Willie Gordon, Arkansas
23. Edan Cui, Stanford
24. Mack Edwards, North Carolina
25. Luke Smith, Tennessee
26. Talan Harrison, South Carolina
27. Cole Stockard, Kentucky
28. Tyler Sanford, Baylor
29. Dujuan Snyman, Illinois
30. Oscar Lent, Oregon
TOP 10 CLASSES
1. Vanderbilt: Michael Riebe, Will Hartman, Jon Ed Steed
2. Auburn: Logan Reilly, Jake Albert, Jack Roberts
3. Florida: Joshua Bai, Trevor Gutschewski, Parker Severs
4. Texas: Brooks Simmons, Adam Villanueva
5. Oklahoma State: Henry Guan, Jaxon Bandelier
6. North Carolina: Carson Bertagnole, Mack Edwards
7. Tennessee: Chase Kyes, Luke Smith
8. BYU: Kihei Akina, Jackson Shelley
9. Texas Tech: Simon Hovdal, Brady McHenry
10. Clemson: Jackson Byrd, Samuel Duran, Tip Price
Women
TOP 30 PLAYERS
1. Rianne Malixi, Duke
2. Eila Galitsky, South Carolina
3. Scarlet Schremmer, Texas A&M
4. Sarah Hammett, USC
5. Avery McCrery, Duke
6. Elizabeth Rudisill, Vanderbilt
7. Arianna Lau, Northwestern
8. Sophie Han, Oregon
9. Madison Messimer, Tennessee
10. Natalie Yen, Texas A&M
11. Pimpisa Rubrong, Arizona State
12. Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest
13. Brynn Kort, Texas A&M
14. Ryleigh Knaub, LSU
15. Thanana Kotchasanamanee, Princeton
16. Matilda Bjorkman, Ole Miss
17. Luana Valero Moyano, Purdue
18. Athena Yoo, UCLA
19. Kacey Ly, UCLA
20. Kathryn Ha, Vanderbilt
21. Thapasit Thitikarn, Tennessee
22. Anna Song, Stanford
23. Maye Huang, UCLA
24. Yu-Chu Chen, Oklahoma State
25. Kristina Xu, Columbia
26. Camila Zignaigo, Cal
27. Mingyu Zhang, Michigan
28. Katelyn Huber, Florida
29. Swetha Sathish, Arkansas
30. Yuuki Takada, Virginia
TOP 10 CLASSES
1. Duke: Rianne Malixi, Avery McCrery
2. Texas A&M: Scarlett Schremmer, Natalie Yen, Brynn Kort, Avery Zweig
3. South Carolina: Eila Galitsky
4. Vanderbilt: Elizabeth Rudisill, Kathryn Ha
5. USC: Sarah Hammett
6. UCLA: Athena Yoo, Kacey Ly, Maye Huang, Zoe Sprecher
7. Tennessee: Madison Messimer, Thapasit Thitikarn, Isabella Johnson
8. Arizona State: Pimpisa Rubrong, Johanna Paula Axelsen, Kate Dillon
9. Wake Forest: Chloe Kovelesky, Chutimon Rujiranan, Ella Yokota
10. LSU: Ryleigh Knaub, Perla Sol Sigurbrandsdottir