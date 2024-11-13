Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2025’s top players, classes

The Class of 2025’s early signing period for men’s and women’s golf begins on Wednesday – and things will be a little different.

Looming roster limits will have some recruits not signing and instead scrambling for new homes while the national letter of intent has been replaced by grant-and-aid agreements that give more flexibility to the student-athletes.

It could be an early signing period full of surprises.

On the men’s side, Vanderbilt is bringing in a trio of top-25 talents, including No. 2 Michael Riebe and No. 6 Will Hartman, who at one point was arguably considered best in class. Auburn also has a deep class led by top-ranked recruit Logan Reilly. Henry Guan reclassified and will sign with Oklahoma State while Joshua Bai will enroll at Florida in January. Chase Kyes switched from Alabama to Tennessee just last month, a shocker to those in Tuscaloosa, while Sweden’s Simon Hovdal could be Texas Tech’s next international star.

Duke edged out Texas A&M for the best women’s class, as the Blue Devils plan to sign Rianne Malixi, the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior champion, and Avery McCrery, who won this year’s Girls Junior PGA. Both are top-5 signings. The Aggies, though, probably have the deepest, with three of their four signings ranked in the top 13, including No. 3 Scarlet Schremmer, who had been committed to Miami, then Texas, before settling on Texas A&M. It’s always more international heavy on the women’s side, and Thailand’s Eila Galitsky (South Carolina) and Australia’s Sarah Hammett (USC) join Malixi in the top four. Galitsky is rumored to be joining the Gamecocks this spring while Hammett draws comparisons to a former Trojan from that part of the world, New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey.

Here is a look at the projected player and class rankings for men and women:

(Note: Rankings subject to change based on new information, if any.)

Men

TOP 30 PLAYERS

1. Logan Reilly, Auburn

2. Michael Riebe, Vanderbilt

3. Henry Guan, Oklahoma State

4. Kihei Akina, BYU

5. Jackson Byrd, Clemson

6. Will Hartman, Vanderbilt

7. Joshua Bai, Florida

8. Carson Bertagnole, North Carolina

9. Trevor Gutschewski, Florida

10. Chase Kyes, Tennessee

11. Simon Hovdal, Texas Tech

12. Bowen Mauss, Arizona State

13. John Daniel Culbreth, Georgia

14. Brooks Simmons, Texas

15. Daniel Hayes, LSU

16. Adam Villanueva, Texas

17. Jake Albert, Auburn

18. Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M

19. Nguyen Ang Minh, Oregon State

20. Joshua Kim, UCLA

21. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt

22. Willie Gordon, Arkansas

23. Edan Cui, Stanford

24. Mack Edwards, North Carolina

25. Luke Smith, Tennessee

26. Talan Harrison, South Carolina

27. Cole Stockard, Kentucky

28. Tyler Sanford, Baylor

29. Dujuan Snyman, Illinois

30. Oscar Lent, Oregon

TOP 10 CLASSES

1. Vanderbilt: Michael Riebe, Will Hartman, Jon Ed Steed

2. Auburn: Logan Reilly, Jake Albert, Jack Roberts

3. Florida: Joshua Bai, Trevor Gutschewski, Parker Severs

4. Texas: Brooks Simmons, Adam Villanueva

5. Oklahoma State: Henry Guan, Jaxon Bandelier

6. North Carolina: Carson Bertagnole, Mack Edwards

7. Tennessee: Chase Kyes, Luke Smith

8. BYU: Kihei Akina, Jackson Shelley

9. Texas Tech: Simon Hovdal, Brady McHenry

10. Clemson: Jackson Byrd, Samuel Duran, Tip Price

CHON BURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 03: Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of the Philippines smiles after finishing her round on day three of The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship at Siam Country Club on February 03, 2024 in Chon Buri, Thailand. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) R&A via Getty Images

Women

TOP 30 PLAYERS

1. Rianne Malixi, Duke

2. Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

3. Scarlet Schremmer, Texas A&M

4. Sarah Hammett, USC

5. Avery McCrery, Duke

6. Elizabeth Rudisill, Vanderbilt

7. Arianna Lau, Northwestern

8. Sophie Han, Oregon

9. Madison Messimer, Tennessee

10. Natalie Yen, Texas A&M

11. Pimpisa Rubrong, Arizona State

12. Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest

13. Brynn Kort, Texas A&M

14. Ryleigh Knaub, LSU

15. Thanana Kotchasanamanee, Princeton

16. Matilda Bjorkman, Ole Miss

17. Luana Valero Moyano, Purdue

18. Athena Yoo, UCLA

19. Kacey Ly, UCLA

20. Kathryn Ha, Vanderbilt

21. Thapasit Thitikarn, Tennessee

22. Anna Song, Stanford

23. Maye Huang, UCLA

24. Yu-Chu Chen, Oklahoma State

25. Kristina Xu, Columbia

26. Camila Zignaigo, Cal

27. Mingyu Zhang, Michigan

28. Katelyn Huber, Florida

29. Swetha Sathish, Arkansas

30. Yuuki Takada, Virginia

TOP 10 CLASSES

1. Duke: Rianne Malixi, Avery McCrery

2. Texas A&M: Scarlett Schremmer, Natalie Yen, Brynn Kort, Avery Zweig

3. South Carolina: Eila Galitsky

4. Vanderbilt: Elizabeth Rudisill, Kathryn Ha

5. USC: Sarah Hammett

6. UCLA: Athena Yoo, Kacey Ly, Maye Huang, Zoe Sprecher

7. Tennessee: Madison Messimer, Thapasit Thitikarn, Isabella Johnson

8. Arizona State: Pimpisa Rubrong, Johanna Paula Axelsen, Kate Dillon

9. Wake Forest: Chloe Kovelesky, Chutimon Rujiranan, Ella Yokota

10. LSU: Ryleigh Knaub, Perla Sol Sigurbrandsdottir