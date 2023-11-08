Steve Stricker WDs from Schwab Cup finale because of family emergency

Steve Stricker has already clinched this year’s Charles Schwab Cup, the PGA Tour Champions’ season-long points race.

However, Stricker announced Wednesday afternoon that he will not compete in this week’s season finale, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, because of a family emergency, which forced Stricker to withdraw from the 36-player event at Phoenix Country Club. Stricker’s father, Bob, was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

“I was eagerly looking forward to this competing in this event and capping off this season, which has been an incredibly special one for me, but a personal emergency has come up that requires me to stay home,” Stricker said. “My father was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. He is currently receiving care and it is important that I am here for my family during this challenging time.”

Stricker won six times, including three majors, and posted five runners-up in 16 starts this season while losing to just 41 total players. He also broke Tiger Woods’ record across all PGA Tour-sanctioned tours by shooting 55 straight rounds of par or better this season.

He didn’t compete in last week’s TimberTech Championship, but with $3,986,063 in earnings collected this season, Stricker’s participation in the no-cut Schwab Cup finale would’ve made him the first player in tour history to go over the $4 million mark.

He’ll have to settle for his first Schwab Cup title, as no other player can mathematically catch him in Phoenix.

“I understand that my absence is disappointing, and I sincerely apologize to the PGA Tour Champions staff, volunteers, fellow players, fans, and title sponsor Charles Schwab,” Stricker said. “While it saddens me that I will not be able to compete in Phoenix this week, family must always come first, and I hope you can understand my decision to prioritize my father’s well-being during this difficult time. I would like to express my gratitude for the tireless efforts of the PGA Tour Champions staff, tournament directors, and sponsors this season, who have provided us with the opportunity to participate in a season-long race that has been nothing short of exceptional. I am truly grateful for the support and encouragement I have received throughout the season.

“Finally, I want to extend my best wishes to all the players playing in the season finale. I will be following the event from afar, cheering for my friends and fellow competitors. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time and look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”