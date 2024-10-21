 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Pitts is doing what you wish Sam LaPorta was
Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence
ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
World Athletics announces 2024 Track Athlete of the Year nominees

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_superlatives_241021.jpg
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Pitts is doing what you wish Sam LaPorta was
Chiney Ogwumike cover photo.PNG
From the Court to the Council: Chiney Ogwumike’s Multi-Hyphenate Influence
ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
World Athletics announces 2024 Track Athlete of the Year nominees

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_superlatives_241021.jpg
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TGL releases full schedule for inaugural season in 2025

  
Published October 21, 2024 10:15 AM

TGL presented by SoFi, the tech-infused golf league, unveiled its inaugural season schedule Monday with the opening match set for Jan. 7 between New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.

The season will include 16 primetime matches played on Mondays and Tuesdays at the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Matches will be aired on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Week 2 match will feature Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club playing Los Angeles Golf Club. The regular season will conclude March 4 with the top four — of six — teams advancing to the playoffs, which will be played March 17-18 (semifinals) and March 24-25 (best-of-three final).

Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf Club begins its season Jan. 27 against Jupiter Links. Three of each team’s four players will participate in each 15-hole match.

The season will also include a tripleheader Feb. 17 following the final event of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing.

Each two-hour match will be played on custom-designed holes on a field of play that includes a simulator with a 3,400-square-foot screen and a 22,475-squre-foot adjustable green complex that has been built on a rotating roundtable.

Jan. 7, Match 1

  • New York GC vs. The Bay GC

Jan. 14, Match 2

  • Los Angeles GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

Jan. 21, Match 3

  • New York GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

Jan. 27, Match 4

  • Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common Golf

Feb. 4, Match 5

  • Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles GC

Feb. 17, Matches 6-8

  • Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles GC
  • Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay GC
  • The Bay GC vs. Boston Common Golf

Feb. 18, Match 9

  • Jupiter Links GC vs. New York GC

Feb. 25, Matches 10-12

  • Los Angeles GC vs. New York GC
  • Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC
  • The Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

March 3, Matches 13-15

  • The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC
  • New York GC vs. Boston Common Golf
  • Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

March 17-18, semifinals
March 24-25, final