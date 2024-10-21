TGL releases full schedule for inaugural season in 2025

TGL presented by SoFi, the tech-infused golf league, unveiled its inaugural season schedule Monday with the opening match set for Jan. 7 between New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.

The season will include 16 primetime matches played on Mondays and Tuesdays at the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Matches will be aired on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Week 2 match will feature Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club playing Los Angeles Golf Club. The regular season will conclude March 4 with the top four — of six — teams advancing to the playoffs, which will be played March 17-18 (semifinals) and March 24-25 (best-of-three final).

Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf Club begins its season Jan. 27 against Jupiter Links. Three of each team’s four players will participate in each 15-hole match.

The season will also include a tripleheader Feb. 17 following the final event of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing.

Each two-hour match will be played on custom-designed holes on a field of play that includes a simulator with a 3,400-square-foot screen and a 22,475-squre-foot adjustable green complex that has been built on a rotating roundtable.

Jan. 7, Match 1



New York GC vs. The Bay GC

Jan. 14, Match 2



Los Angeles GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

Jan. 21, Match 3



New York GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

Jan. 27, Match 4



Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common Golf

Feb. 4, Match 5



Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles GC

Feb. 17, Matches 6-8



Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles GC

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay GC

The Bay GC vs. Boston Common Golf

Feb. 18, Match 9



Jupiter Links GC vs. New York GC

Feb. 25, Matches 10-12



Los Angeles GC vs. New York GC

Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC

The Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

March 3, Matches 13-15



The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC

New York GC vs. Boston Common Golf

Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

March 17-18, semifinals

March 24-25, final