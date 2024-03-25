 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
Valspar Championship - Final Round
Rex & Lav: Valspar stunner a microcosm of bigger issues
MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
MLB Opening Day 2024: Date, time, schedule, best record, longest win streaks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aidanoconnellv2_240325.jpg
Is O’Connell a band-aid or decoy for the Raiders?
nbc_pft_kickoffproposal_240325.jpg
‘Legitimate excitement’ about Kickoff proposal
nbc_pft_ohtani_240325.jpg
Ohtani situation ‘a cautionary tale’ for NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
Valspar Championship - Final Round
Rex & Lav: Valspar stunner a microcosm of bigger issues
MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
MLB Opening Day 2024: Date, time, schedule, best record, longest win streaks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aidanoconnellv2_240325.jpg
Is O’Connell a band-aid or decoy for the Raiders?
nbc_pft_kickoffproposal_240325.jpg
‘Legitimate excitement’ about Kickoff proposal
nbc_pft_ohtani_240325.jpg
Ohtani situation ‘a cautionary tale’ for NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TGL unveils part of 2025 schedule, new-look SoFi Center

  
Published March 25, 2024 09:57 AM
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
March 24, 2024 09:26 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Peter Malnati's win at the Valspar Championship, questioning if the victory will give him a bigger voice on the PGA Tour Policy Board.

TGL — the tech-infused team golf league led by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports — is on track to begin play next January at the custom-built SoFi Center.

The first match will be Jan. 7 on ESPN followed by the league’s Week 2 match Feb. 14, which is the night after the network’s Monday Night Football wild-card playoff game. The Week 3 match on Jan. 21 is the night after the College Football Playoff national championship game, which is also on ESPN.

“January is a tremendous time of year for fans looking for prime time sports and TGL’s launch will complement the start of the PGA Tour season,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports.

The inaugural TGL season was pushed back a year after the dome collapsed on the original SoFi Center last November. A partial power failure caused the dome to deflate and there were no injuries.

The new SoFi Center will seat 1,500 fans wrapping around the “field of play,” which is roughly the size of a football field (97 yards long and 50 yards wide). The steel-supported structure will feature a 3,000-square-foot screen and a short-game complex around an adjustable green that can be transformed by nearly 600 motorized actuators.