TGL unveils part of 2025 schedule, new-look SoFi Center

TGL — the tech-infused team golf league led by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports — is on track to begin play next January at the custom-built SoFi Center.

The first match will be Jan. 7 on ESPN followed by the league’s Week 2 match Feb. 14, which is the night after the network’s Monday Night Football wild-card playoff game. The Week 3 match on Jan. 21 is the night after the College Football Playoff national championship game, which is also on ESPN.

“January is a tremendous time of year for fans looking for prime time sports and TGL’s launch will complement the start of the PGA Tour season,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports.

The inaugural TGL season was pushed back a year after the dome collapsed on the original SoFi Center last November. A partial power failure caused the dome to deflate and there were no injuries.

The new SoFi Center will seat 1,500 fans wrapping around the “field of play,” which is roughly the size of a football field (97 yards long and 50 yards wide). The steel-supported structure will feature a 3,000-square-foot screen and a short-game complex around an adjustable green that can be transformed by nearly 600 motorized actuators.