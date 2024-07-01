The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players

The Open Championship field continues to take shape.

And it’s a big shape.

As of Monday, the R&A lists 133 players as qualified for the July 18-21 championship at Royal Troon. That includes Tom McKibbin and Sean Crocker, who punched their tickets via the Open Qualifying Series’ Italian Open.

There are two more events left in that series: the John Deere Classic (top two finishers not already exempt) and Genesis Scottish Open (top three finishers not already exempt).

Also, final qualifying takes place Tuesday with 16 total spots up for grabs, four at each of the four sites.

And there are up to five spots reserved for players that are ranked in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai and who aren’t already exempt. Currently, Jesper Svensson (6), Laurie Canter (10), Nacho Elvira (11), Matteo Manassero (15) and Adrian Otaegui (16) would get those five exemptions.

Doing the math for you, that would run the total number of competitors to 159.

GolfChannel.com has reached out to the R&A for how it would handle a field larger than 156 players but has yet to hear back. The Open historically sends off threesomes off No. 1 tee, so it could be as simple as adding one more threesome to the tee sheet.

Here is a look at the current field (133) and how each player qualified, according to the Open’s official website:

Åberg, Ludvig - 5

An, Byeong Hun - 5

Andersen, Mason - 15

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - 14

Bhatia, Akshay - 5

Bjork, Alexander - 6

Boriboonsub, Denwit - OQS Malaysia

Bradbury, Dan - OQS South Africa

Bradley, Keegan - 5, 13

Burmester, Dean - OQS South Africa

Burns, Sam - 5, 13

Campillo, Jorge - 6

Cantlay, Patrick - 5, 13

Catlin, John - OQS Malaysia

Cejka, Alex - 18

Cink, Stewart - 1

Clark, Wyndham - 5, 9, 13

Clarke, Darren - 1

Cole, Eric - 5

Conners, Corey - 5, 13

Crocker, Sean – OQS Italy - Italian Open

Curtis, Ben - 1 (not competing)

Daly, John - 1

Day, Jason - 4, 5, 13

Dean, Joe - OQS Netherlands

DeChambeau, Bryson - 5, 9

De La Fuente, Santiago - 24

Duval, David - 1

Eckroat, Austin - 5

Els, Ernie - 1

English, Harris - 5

Fichardt, Darren - OQS South Africa

Finau, Tony - 5, 13

Fitzpatrick, Matt - 5, 6, 9, 13

Fleetwood, Tommy - 4, 5, 6, 13

Fowler, Rickie - 5, 13

Fox, Ryan - 6, 7

Glover, Lucas - 5, 13

Griffin, Ben - OQS Canada

Grillo, Emiliano - 4, 13

Hadwin, Adam - OQS Memorial

Hamilton, Todd - 1

Harman, Brian - 1, 3, 4, 5, 13

Harrington, Padraig - 1

Hatton, Tyrrell - 5, 6, 13

Hendry, Michael - 27

Henley, Russell - 5, 13

Hillier, Daniel - 6

Hisatsune, Ryo - 6

Hoge, Tom - 14

Hojgaard, Nicolai - 5, 6

Hojgaard, Rasmus - 6

Homa, Max - 4, 5, 13

Horschel, Billy - 7

Hoshino, Rikuya - OQS Australia

Hovland, Viktor - 5, 6, 13

Hughes, Mackenzie - OQS Canada

Im, Sungjae - 5, 13

Iwasaki, Aguri - 17

Jaeger, Stephan - 5

Johnson, Dustin - 10

Johnson, Zach - 1, 3

Jordan, Matthew - 4

Katsuragawa, Yuto - OQS Japan

Kim, Minkyu - OQS Korea

Kim, Si Woo - 5, 13

Kim, Tom - 4, 5, 6, 13

Kinoshita, Ryosuke - OQS Japan

Kirk, Chris - 5

Kitayama, Kurt - 5

Kobori, Kazuma - 16

Koepka, Brooks - 5, 11

Koh, Guntaek - OQS Japan

Langasque, Romain - 6

Lawrence, Thriston - 6

Lawrie, Paul - 1 (not competing)

Lee, Min Woo - 5, 6

Leonard, Justin - 1

Lowry, Shane - 1, 3, 5, 7

Luiten, Joost - 6

MacIntyre, Robert - 6

Matsuyama, Hideki - 5, 10

McCarthy, Denny - 5

McIlroy, Rory - 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13

McKibbin Tom – OQS Italy - Italian Open

McNealy, Maverick - OQS Canada

Meronk, Adrian - 6

Mickelson, Phil - 1, 3, 11

Migliozzi, Guido - OQS Netherlands

Molinari, Francesco - 1, 3

Moore, Taylor - 13

Morikawa, Collin - 1, 3, 5, 11, 13

Nakajima, Keita - 16

Niemann, Joaquin - OQS Australia

Norrman, Vincent - 6

Ogletree, Andy - 16

Olesen, Thorbjorn - 6

Olesen, Jacob Skov - 19

Oosthuizen, Louis - 1

Paul, Yannik - 6

Pavon, Mathieu - 5, 6

Perez, Victor - 6

Poston, JT - 5

Puig, David - 16

Rahm, Jon - 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13

Sargent, Gordon - 22

Schauffele, Xander - 5, 11, 13

Scheffler, Scottie - 5, 10, 12, 13

Schenk, Adam - 5, 13

Scott, Adam - OQS Australia

Sharma, Shubhankar - 4

Siem, Marcel - 6

Smith, Cameron - 1, 3, 12

Smith, Jordan - 6

Soderberg, Sebastian - 6

Song, Younghan - OQS Korea

Spieth, Jordan - 1, 3, 5, 13

Stenson, Henrik - 1, 3

Straka, Sepp - 4, 5, 13

Stubbs, Jasper - 23

Taylor, Nick - 5, 13

Theegala, Sahith - 5

Thomas, Justin - 5, 11

Todd, Brendon - OQS Arnold Palmer Invitational

Valimaki, Sami - 6

Van der Merwe, Altin - 26

Van Velzen, Ryan - 16

Wallace, Matt - 6

Wang, Jeunghun - OQS Malaysia

Woodland, Gary - 9

Woods, Tiger - 1, 10

Young, Cameron - 4, 5

Zalatoris, Will - OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Exemption categories:



1. The Open champions aged 60 or under on July 21, 2024 (for all champions up to 2024)

2. The Open champions aged 55 or under on July 21, 2024 (for all champions from 2024)

3. The Open champions for 2013-23

4. First 10 anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023

5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024

6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023

7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-23

8. First 5 DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for fifth place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International

9. The U.S. Open champions for 2019-24

10. The Masters Tournament champions for 2019-24

11. The PGA champions for 2018-24

12. The Players champions for 2022-24

13. Top 30 players for the final 2023 FedExCup

14. First 5 PGA Tour members and any PGA Tour members tying for fifth place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA Tour FedExCup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship

15. The 117th Visa Open de Argentina 2024 champion

16. The first 5 players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date

17. The Japan Open champion for 2023

18. The Senior Open champion for 2023

19. The Amateur champion for 2024

20. The U.S. Amateur champion for 2023

21. The European Amateur champion for 2024

22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (men’s world amateur ranking) winner for 2023

23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur champion 2023

24. The Latin America Amateur champion 2024

25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024

26. The Africa Amateur champion 2024

27. Medical exemption

(Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.)