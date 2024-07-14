The Open field finalized: Royal Troon to host largest field since 1995
Three players were added Sunday evening to The Open Championship field, finalizing the list of competitors for next week at Royal Troon.
Aaron Rai, Alex Noren and Richard Mansell all punched their tickets via high finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open, the final Open Qualifying Series event. Rai tied for fourth at the Renaissance Club while the other two were T-10. The addition of that trio pushed the Open field to 158 players, the largest at this major since 1995, when 159 players teed it up at St. Andrews.
David Duval withdrew last week, joining Ben Curtis and Paul Lawrie as non-playing past champions.
Here is the list of 158 Open competitors and how they qualified for Royal Troon:
Ancer, Abraham - Final Qualifying
Åberg, Ludvig - 5
An, Byeong Hun - 5
Andersen, Mason - 15
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - 14
Bhatia, Akshay - 5
Bjork, Alexander - 6
Boriboonsub, Denwit - OQS Malaysia
Bradbury, Dan - OQS South Africa
Bradley, Keegan - 5, 13
Brown, Daniel - Final Qualifying
Burmester, Dean - OQS South Africa
Burns, Sam - 5, 13
Campillo, Jorge - 6
Canter, Laurie - 8
Cantlay, Patrick - 5, 13
Catlin, John - OQS Malaysia
Cejka, Alex - 18
Cink, Stewart - 1
Clark, Wyndham - 5, 9, 13
Clarke, Darren - 1
Clemons, Dominic - Final Qualifying
Cole, Eric - 5
Conners, Corey - 5, 13
Crocker, Sean - OQS Italy
Daly, John - 1
Day, Jason - 4, 5, 13
Dean, Joe - OQS Netherlands
DeChambeau, Bryson - 5, 9
De La Fuente, Santiago - 24
Dodd-Berry, Matthew - Final Qualifying
Eckroat, Austin - 5
Els, Ernie - 1
Elvira, Nacho - 8
English, Harris - 5
Ferguson, Ewen - 8
Fichardt, Darren - OQS South Africa
Finau, Tony - 5, 13
Fitzpatrick, Matt - 5, 6, 9, 13
Fleetwood, Tommy - 4, 5, 6, 13
Fowler, Rickie - 5, 13
Fox, Ryan - 6, 7
Glover, Lucas - 5, 13
Griffin, Ben - OQS Canada
Grillo, Emiliano - 4, 13
Hadwin, Adam - OQS Memorial
Hamilton, Todd - 1
Harman, Brian - 1, 3, 4, 5, 13
Harrington, Padraig - 1
Hatton, Tyrrell - 5, 6, 13
Hendry, Michael - 27
Henley, Russell - 5, 13
Hidalgo, Angel - Final Qualifying
Hillier, Daniel - 6
Hisatsune, Ryo - 6
Hoge, Tom - 14
Hojgaard, Nicolai - 5, 6
Hojgaard, Rasmus - 6
Homa, Max - 4, 5, 13
Horschel, Billy - 7
Horsfield, Sam - Final Qualifying
Hoshino, Rikuya - OQS Australia
Hovland, Viktor - 5, 6, 13
Hughes, Mackenzie - OQS Canada
Hutsby, Sam - Final Qualifying
Im, Sungjae - 5, 13
Iwasaki, Aguri - 17
Jaeger, Stephan - 5
Johnson, Dustin - 10
Johnson, Zach - 1, 3
Jordan, Matthew - 4
Katsuragawa, Yuto - OQS Japan
Kawamura, Masahiro - Final Qualifying
Kim, Minkyu - OQS Korea
Kim, Si Woo - 5, 13
Kim, Tom - 4, 5, 6, 13
Kinoshita, Ryosuke - OQS Japan
Kirk, Chris - 5
Kitayama, Kurt - 5
Kobori, Kazuma - 16
Koepka, Brooks - 5, 11
Koh, Guntaek - OQS Japan
Langasque, Romain - 6
Lawrence, Thriston - 6
Lee, Min Woo - 5, 6
Leonard, Justin - 1
Lindh, Charlie - Final Qualifying
Lowry, Shane - 1, 3, 5, 7
Luiten, Joost - 6
MacIntyre, Robert - 6
Manassero, Matteo - 8
Mansell, Richard - OQS Scotland
Masaveu, Luis - Final Qualifying
Matsuyama, Hideki - 5, 10
McCarthy, Denny - 5
McDonald, Jack - Final Qualifying
McKibbin, Tom - OQS Italy
McIlroy, Rory - 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13
McNealy, Maverick - OQS Canada
Meronk, Adrian - 6
Mickelson, Phil - 1, 3, 11
Migliozzi, Guido - OQS Netherlands
Molinari, Francesco - 1, 3
Montojo, Jaime - Final Qualifying
Moore, Taylor - 13
Morikawa, Collin - 1, 3, 5, 11, 13
Morrison, Tommy - 21
Nakajima, Keita - 16
Niemann, Joaquin - OQS Australia
Nolan, Liam - Final Qualifying
Noren, Alex - OQS Scotland
Norrman, Vincent - 6
Ogletree, Andy - 16
Olesen, Thorbjorn - 6
Olesen, Jacob Skov - 19
Oosthuizen, Louis - 1
Pan, CT - OQS John Deere
Paul, Yannik - 6
Pavon, Mathieu - 5, 6
Perez, Victor - 6
Poston, JT - 5
Puig, David - 16
Rai, Aaron - OQS Scotland
Rahm, Jon - 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13
Rose, Justin - Final Qualifying
Sargent, Gordon - 22
Schauffele, Xander - 5, 11, 13
Scheffler, Scottie - 5, 10, 12, 13
Schenk, Adam - 5, 13
Scott, Adam - OQS Australia
Scott, Calum - 25
Sharma, Shubhankar - 4
Siem, Marcel - 6
Smith, Cameron - 1, 3, 12
Smith, Jordan - 6
Smylie, Elvis - Final Qualifying
Soderberg, Sebastian - 6
Song, Younghan - OQS Korea
Southgate, Matthew - Final Qualifying
Spieth, Jordan - 1, 3, 5, 13
Stenson, Henrik - 1, 3
Straka, Sepp - 4, 5, 13
Stubbs, Jasper - 23
Svensson, Jesper - 8
Taylor, Nick - 5, 13
Theegala, Sahith - 5
Thomas, Justin - 5, 11
Thompson, Davis - OQS John Deere
Todd, Brendon - OQS Arnold Palmer Invitational
Valimaki, Sami - 6
Van der Merwe, Altin - 26
Van Velzen, Ryan - 16
Wallace, Matt - 6
Wang, Jeunghun - OQS Malaysia
Woodland, Gary - 9
Woods, Tiger - 1, 10
Young, Cameron - 4, 5
Zalatoris, Will - OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Exemption Categories:
1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions up to 2024)
2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)
3. The Open Champions for 2013-2023
4. First 10 anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023
5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024
6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023
7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-2023
8. First 5 DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International
9. The US Open Champions for 2019-2024
10. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2019-2024
11. The PGA Champions for 2018-2024
12. The PLAYERS Champions for 2022-2024
13. Top 30 players for the Final 2023 FedEx Cup
14. First 5 PGA TOUR members and any PGA TOUR members tying for 5th place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship
15. The 117th VISA Open de Argentina 2024 Champion
16. The first 5 players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date
17. The Japan Open Champion for 2023
18. The Senior Open Champion for 2023
19. The Amateur Champion for 2024
20. The US Amateur Champion for 2023
21. The European Amateur Champion for 2024
22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men’s WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING) winner for 2023
23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023
24. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2024
25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024
26. The Africa Amateur Champion 2024
27. Medical Exemption
Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.