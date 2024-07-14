The Open field finalized: Royal Troon to host largest field since 1995

Three players were added Sunday evening to The Open Championship field, finalizing the list of competitors for next week at Royal Troon.

Aaron Rai, Alex Noren and Richard Mansell all punched their tickets via high finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open, the final Open Qualifying Series event. Rai tied for fourth at the Renaissance Club while the other two were T-10. The addition of that trio pushed the Open field to 158 players, the largest at this major since 1995, when 159 players teed it up at St. Andrews.

David Duval withdrew last week, joining Ben Curtis and Paul Lawrie as non-playing past champions.

Here is the list of 158 Open competitors and how they qualified for Royal Troon:

Ancer, Abraham - Final Qualifying

Åberg, Ludvig - 5

An, Byeong Hun - 5

Andersen, Mason - 15

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - 14

Bhatia, Akshay - 5

Bjork, Alexander - 6

Boriboonsub, Denwit - OQS Malaysia

Bradbury, Dan - OQS South Africa

Bradley, Keegan - 5, 13

Brown, Daniel - Final Qualifying

Burmester, Dean - OQS South Africa

Burns, Sam - 5, 13

Campillo, Jorge - 6

Canter, Laurie - 8

Cantlay, Patrick - 5, 13

Catlin, John - OQS Malaysia

Cejka, Alex - 18

Cink, Stewart - 1

Clark, Wyndham - 5, 9, 13

Clarke, Darren - 1

Clemons, Dominic - Final Qualifying

Cole, Eric - 5

Conners, Corey - 5, 13

Crocker, Sean - OQS Italy

Daly, John - 1

Day, Jason - 4, 5, 13

Dean, Joe - OQS Netherlands

DeChambeau, Bryson - 5, 9

De La Fuente, Santiago - 24

Dodd-Berry, Matthew - Final Qualifying

Eckroat, Austin - 5

Els, Ernie - 1

Elvira, Nacho - 8

English, Harris - 5

Ferguson, Ewen - 8

Fichardt, Darren - OQS South Africa

Finau, Tony - 5, 13

Fitzpatrick, Matt - 5, 6, 9, 13

Fleetwood, Tommy - 4, 5, 6, 13

Fowler, Rickie - 5, 13

Fox, Ryan - 6, 7

Glover, Lucas - 5, 13

Griffin, Ben - OQS Canada

Grillo, Emiliano - 4, 13

Hadwin, Adam - OQS Memorial

Hamilton, Todd - 1

Harman, Brian - 1, 3, 4, 5, 13

Harrington, Padraig - 1

Hatton, Tyrrell - 5, 6, 13

Hendry, Michael - 27

Henley, Russell - 5, 13

Hidalgo, Angel - Final Qualifying

Hillier, Daniel - 6

Hisatsune, Ryo - 6

Hoge, Tom - 14

Hojgaard, Nicolai - 5, 6

Hojgaard, Rasmus - 6

Homa, Max - 4, 5, 13

Horschel, Billy - 7

Horsfield, Sam - Final Qualifying

Hoshino, Rikuya - OQS Australia

Hovland, Viktor - 5, 6, 13

Hughes, Mackenzie - OQS Canada

Hutsby, Sam - Final Qualifying

Im, Sungjae - 5, 13

Iwasaki, Aguri - 17

Jaeger, Stephan - 5

Johnson, Dustin - 10

Johnson, Zach - 1, 3

Jordan, Matthew - 4

Katsuragawa, Yuto - OQS Japan

Kawamura, Masahiro - Final Qualifying

Kim, Minkyu - OQS Korea

Kim, Si Woo - 5, 13

Kim, Tom - 4, 5, 6, 13

Kinoshita, Ryosuke - OQS Japan

Kirk, Chris - 5

Kitayama, Kurt - 5

Kobori, Kazuma - 16

Koepka, Brooks - 5, 11

Koh, Guntaek - OQS Japan

Langasque, Romain - 6

Lawrence, Thriston - 6

Lee, Min Woo - 5, 6

Leonard, Justin - 1

Lindh, Charlie - Final Qualifying

Lowry, Shane - 1, 3, 5, 7

Luiten, Joost - 6

MacIntyre, Robert - 6

Manassero, Matteo - 8

Mansell, Richard - OQS Scotland

Masaveu, Luis - Final Qualifying

Matsuyama, Hideki - 5, 10

McCarthy, Denny - 5

McDonald, Jack - Final Qualifying

McKibbin, Tom - OQS Italy

McIlroy, Rory - 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13

McNealy, Maverick - OQS Canada

Meronk, Adrian - 6

Mickelson, Phil - 1, 3, 11

Migliozzi, Guido - OQS Netherlands

Molinari, Francesco - 1, 3

Montojo, Jaime - Final Qualifying

Moore, Taylor - 13

Morikawa, Collin - 1, 3, 5, 11, 13

Morrison, Tommy - 21

Nakajima, Keita - 16

Niemann, Joaquin - OQS Australia

Nolan, Liam - Final Qualifying

Noren, Alex - OQS Scotland

Norrman, Vincent - 6

Ogletree, Andy - 16

Olesen, Thorbjorn - 6

Olesen, Jacob Skov - 19

Oosthuizen, Louis - 1

Pan, CT - OQS John Deere

Paul, Yannik - 6

Pavon, Mathieu - 5, 6

Perez, Victor - 6

Poston, JT - 5

Puig, David - 16

Rai, Aaron - OQS Scotland

Rahm, Jon - 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13

Rose, Justin - Final Qualifying

Sargent, Gordon - 22

Schauffele, Xander - 5, 11, 13

Scheffler, Scottie - 5, 10, 12, 13

Schenk, Adam - 5, 13

Scott, Adam - OQS Australia

Scott, Calum - 25

Sharma, Shubhankar - 4

Siem, Marcel - 6

Smith, Cameron - 1, 3, 12

Smith, Jordan - 6

Smylie, Elvis - Final Qualifying

Soderberg, Sebastian - 6

Song, Younghan - OQS Korea

Southgate, Matthew - Final Qualifying

Spieth, Jordan - 1, 3, 5, 13

Stenson, Henrik - 1, 3

Straka, Sepp - 4, 5, 13

Stubbs, Jasper - 23

Svensson, Jesper - 8

Taylor, Nick - 5, 13

Theegala, Sahith - 5

Thomas, Justin - 5, 11

Thompson, Davis - OQS John Deere

Todd, Brendon - OQS Arnold Palmer Invitational

Valimaki, Sami - 6

Van der Merwe, Altin - 26

Van Velzen, Ryan - 16

Wallace, Matt - 6

Wang, Jeunghun - OQS Malaysia

Woodland, Gary - 9

Woods, Tiger - 1, 10

Young, Cameron - 4, 5

Zalatoris, Will - OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Exemption Categories:

1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions up to 2024)

2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)

3. The Open Champions for 2013-2023

4. First 10 anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023

5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024

6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023

7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-2023

8. First 5 DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International

9. The US Open Champions for 2019-2024

10. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2019-2024

11. The PGA Champions for 2018-2024

12. The PLAYERS Champions for 2022-2024

13. Top 30 players for the Final 2023 FedEx Cup

14. First 5 PGA TOUR members and any PGA TOUR members tying for 5th place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship

15. The 117th VISA Open de Argentina 2024 Champion

16. The first 5 players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date

17. The Japan Open Champion for 2023

18. The Senior Open Champion for 2023

19. The Amateur Champion for 2024

20. The US Amateur Champion for 2023

21. The European Amateur Champion for 2024

22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men’s WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING) winner for 2023

23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023

24. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2024

25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024

26. The Africa Amateur Champion 2024

27. Medical Exemption

Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.

