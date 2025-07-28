AIG Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams and field

The AIG Women’s Open is the LPGA’s fifth and final major of the season. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the AIG Women’s Open?

July 31 through Aug. 3 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales.

How to watch the AIG Women’s Open

Thursday, July 31



Friday, Aug. 1



Saturday, Aug. 2



Sunday, Aug. 3



Who is in the field at the AIG Women’s Open?

There are 144 players in the field, including the first four major champions of the season: Mao Saigo (Chevron), Maja Stark (U.S. Women’s Open), Minjee Lee (KPMG Women’s PGA) and Grace Kim (Amundi Evian Championship).

Click here for the full field.

What is the AIG Women’s Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.5 million — a $500,000 increase from last year — with $1,425,000 going to the winner.

What is the cut at the AIG Women’s Open?

There is a cut to the low 70 players and ties following 36 holes.

Who won the 2024 AIG Women’s Open?

Lydia Ko captured her first major title in eight years when she finished two shots clear of Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Lilia Vu and Jiyai Shin on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The victory was Ko’s third career major and her 21st tour victory (she’s since added two more). It also came on the heels of her completing the Olympic medal slam by capturing gold in Paris.