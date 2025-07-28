 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
FRANCE-PARIS-OLY-FENCING
Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs lead U.S. women’s foil team to world title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_csu_madden_99_250728.jpg
Jackson, Allen among six joining Madden ’99 Club’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
FRANCE-PARIS-OLY-FENCING
Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs lead U.S. women’s foil team to world title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_csu_madden_99_250728.jpg
Jackson, Allen among six joining Madden ’99 Club’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

AIG Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams and field

  
Published July 28, 2025 12:11 PM

The AIG Women’s Open is the LPGA’s fifth and final major of the season. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the AIG Women’s Open?

July 31 through Aug. 3 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales.

How to watch the AIG Women’s Open

Thursday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 1

Saturday, Aug. 2

Sunday, Aug. 3

This week’s TV times: PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship and more

Who is in the field at the AIG Women’s Open?

There are 144 players in the field, including the first four major champions of the season: Mao Saigo (Chevron), Maja Stark (U.S. Women’s Open), Minjee Lee (KPMG Women’s PGA) and Grace Kim (Amundi Evian Championship).

Click here for the full field.

What is the AIG Women’s Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.5 million — a $500,000 increase from last year — with $1,425,000 going to the winner.

What is the cut at the AIG Women’s Open?

There is a cut to the low 70 players and ties following 36 holes.

Who won the 2024 AIG Women’s Open?

Lydia Ko captured her first major title in eight years when she finished two shots clear of Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Lilia Vu and Jiyai Shin on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The victory was Ko’s third career major and her 21st tour victory (she’s since added two more). It also came on the heels of her completing the Olympic medal slam by capturing gold in Paris.