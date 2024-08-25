 Skip navigation
Top News

TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-POL-MEN-POLE VAULT
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 10th time
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Former Open champion I.K. Kim announces surprise retirement after Sunday’s round at St. Andrews
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-POL-MEN-3000M
Jakob Ingebrigtsen shatters 3000m world record at Silesia Diamond League

Top Clips

nbc_pl_maduekeintv_240825.jpg
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240825.jpg
Salah slots home Liverpool’s second v. Brentford
oly24_atmpv_duplantis_240825.jpg
Duplantis breaks world record for win at Silesia

2024 AIG Women’s Open final-round recap: Fantastic finale playing out at St. Andrews

  
Published August 25, 2024 01:23 PM
Coming down the stretch, three former and the current world No. 1 are tied for the lead at the AIG Women’s Open. Here’s how things are playing out on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Lydia Ko pars the Road Hole

After a gorgeous approach shot to the brutal par-4 17th, Ko two-putts for par to remain at 6 under.

The rain is coming down

It’s the worst weather of the day with the final group on the 15th hole.