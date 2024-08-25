2024 AIG Women’s Open final-round recap: Fantastic finale playing out at St. Andrews
Published August 25, 2024 01:23 PM
Highlights: AIG Women's Open, Round 3
Watch extended highlights of the third round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Coming down the stretch, three former and the current world No. 1 are tied for the lead at the AIG Women’s Open. Here’s how things are playing out on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Lydia Ko pars the Road Hole
After a gorgeous approach shot to the brutal par-4 17th, Ko two-putts for par to remain at 6 under.
The rain is coming down
It’s the worst weather of the day with the final group on the 15th hole.