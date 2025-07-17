 Skip navigation
WATCH: Phil Mickelson saves par after leaving one in the bunker

  
Published July 17, 2025 05:19 AM
Phil Mickelson rallied from a missed chip shot in Round 1 of The 153rd Open, holing out for birdie from inside the bunker to put him tied for second early at Royal Portrush.

Phil Mickelson didn’t make a bogey over his first nine holes Thursday at The Open, assisted by a hole-out par save at the third.

The 2013 Open champion hit his tee shot into a greenside bunker on the 167-yard, par 3 hole. After leaving his second shot in there, he holed his third.

That was part of a bogey-free, front-nine 34 at Royal Portrush, including birdies at the par-5 second and par-5 seventh. The 55-year-old was tied for the early lead, at 2 under, as he made the turn.

Mickelson has missed the cut in five of his last seven Open starts since his runner-up finish to Henrik Stenson at Royal Troon in 2016. Mickelson’s Open triumph came at Muirfield, 12 years ago.