 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Previews
Genie Bouchard will retire from tennis after a final appearance in Montreal
GettyImages-2225608257.jpg
Pogačar powers to big Pyrenees win to reclaim Tour de France yellow jersey

Top Clips

nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
nbc_cyc_tdfjorgersonintv_250717.jpg
Jorgenson has ‘no excuses’ for Stage 12 showing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Previews
Genie Bouchard will retire from tennis after a final appearance in Montreal
GettyImages-2225608257.jpg
Pogačar powers to big Pyrenees win to reclaim Tour de France yellow jersey

Top Clips

nbc_dls_beststolenbasemlb_250717.jpg
Who has the most famous stolen base in MLB?
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
nbc_cyc_tdfjorgersonintv_250717.jpg
Jorgenson has ‘no excuses’ for Stage 12 showing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal tournament, opts for extra rest before U.S. Open preparation

  
Published July 17, 2025 12:44 PM
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 8: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MONTREAL — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest before beginning preparations for her U.S. Open title defense.

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” Sabalenka said Wednesday in a statement provided by the tournament.

Sabalenka is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova.

The National Bank Open begins July 27. Sabalenka could instead return for the Cincinnati Open in early August, with the first round of the U.S. Open set to begin on Aug. 24. Sabalenka won that title for the first time in 2024.

The tournament also announced that 10th-ranked Paula Badosa had withdrawn because of an injury. Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima replaced Sabalenka and Badosa in the main draw.