 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Josh Bell
Report: Twins add first baseman Josh Bell with agreement on $7 million contract
Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes complete a Wild few days with a goal in first game with Minnesota

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Josh Bell
Report: Twins add first baseman Josh Bell with agreement on $7 million contract
Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes complete a Wild few days with a goal in first game with Minnesota

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Diego Pavia apologizes for outburst after Heisman loss, intends to play in ReliaQuest Bowl

  
Published December 15, 2025 11:20 AM
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
December 10, 2025 08:40 AM
PFF previews the 12-team College Football Playoff, analyzing the key statistics that could impact the action, sharing why Indiana deserves to be ranked No. 1 and praising Texas Tech for having an elite defensive unit.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has apologized for his comments after finishing second in Heisman votes behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza became the first Hoosier to win the award, and the competition wasn’t particularly close. The Indiana quarterback earned 2,362 points, including 643 first-place votes. Pavia was next in line with 1,435 points. The two other finalists were Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love (719 points) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (432 points).

After the ceremony, Pavia re-posted an Instagram story of himself and his offensive line captioned “F-ALL THE VOTERS, BUT.....FAMILY FOR LIFE.” He also reposted comments from Skip Bayless on social media, stating the Vanderbilt signal-caller should’ve won the award and seemingly throwing a jab at Mendoza’s six-minute acceptance speech. Pavia was photographed at a club later that night with a sign reading “F— Indiana” in his section.

The Heisman runner-up apologized for his actions.

“Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do, I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry,” Pavia wrote in a post on social media.

Pavia went on to call Mendoza an ‘elite competitor’ and a ‘deserving winner of the award.’ He applauded Mendoza’s accomplishments and shouted out Sayin and Love.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because I’ve learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them,” he wrote.

He wrapped up the statement expressing excitement for the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl, in which Vanderbilt will face Iowa in Pavia’s last college game on Dec. 31.

Mendoza was the first since Caleb Williams (2022) to finish first in all six Heisman regions. He was named on 95.16% of all ballots and received 84.6% of total possible points, which is the seventh highest in Heisman history.